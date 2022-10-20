Love Is Blind's Andrew Liu accused of 'fake tears' after eyedrops interview











Spoilers: Love Is Blind season 3 is officially out, bringing drama, new engagements and friendships to Netflix yet again. When Andrew Liu was asked about co-star Nancy Rodriguez refusing his proposal, he put eye drops in.

Since the scene, which takes place in the first four episodes, was released to the streaming platform on October 19, some viewers have accused Andrew – who initially hit it off with Nancy – of “fake tears” after using eye drops.

***WARNING: Love Is Blind spoilers ahead***

Andrew got down on one knee for Nancy, who said no to his proposal and chose Bartise instead. Then, the eye drop move made it look as though he was crying but co-host Vanessa Lachey said he was “taking care of his dry eyes,” Bustle reports.

Andrew Liu’s proposal to Nancy

Andrew proposed to Nancy after finding a connection with her in the pods. In return, she was at first attracted to him because she felt they connected “financially,” and was interested in his passion for traveling like her.

They spoke “s*xual kung fu” and tantric s*x, which they both bonded over, but that wasn’t enough. Nancy said no to his proposal to explore her bond with Bartise Bowden instead as she thought Andrew came off as “too cool, too calm, too collected.”

This led to Andrew, who often does the “meow” sound to greet people, making his exit from Love Is Blind altogether. However, a trailer released for the rest of the season shows them appearing to meet up in Dallas later on.

Andrew put eye drops in during interview

During Andrew’s final interview, he is questioned by producers on Nancy ending things with him romantically. They ask him to talk about how he feels but, all of a sudden, he pulls out a bottle of eye drops.

He tells producers: “I never thought I would care for someone [who] brought me to tears.”

Appearing to look as though he’s crying, viewers assumed he was trying to produce “fake tears” as a result of the dumping. However, hosts and couple Vanessa jokily said he was “taking care of his dry eyes” in a Bustle interview.

She said: “Oh, he wasn’t doing fake tears. He was taking care of his dry eyes.” Her husband added production told him Andrew’s “personal humidifier” broke, causing his eye issues, as it was pretty muggy during filming.

GRV Media has contacted Netflix and Andrew for comment.

Love Is Blind fans make ‘fake tears’ accusations

Looking on social media, some fans thought Andrew genuinely had dry eyes to fix but then thought he was false-crying when he sniffled.

One viewer tweeted: “I was hoping someone would be here saying dude has dry eyes or some issues but that sniffle had me like I know he didn’t just…”

Another penned: “Andrew calling the producers after they ‘forgot’ to edit the eyedrops out #LoveIsBlind.“

“Andrew with the eye drops for fake tears saying totally rehearsed to camera ‘I never thought I could care for someone who brought me to tears’ omg pls help,” reacted a fellow Netflix fan.

