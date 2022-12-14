Brennon Lemieux on Love Is Blind season 3 has sent out thoughts and prayers to “actual abuse victims” on Instagram, after he was faced with domestic abuse allegations in January 2021 following a date with an ex.

He met Alexa on the Netflix series, who he is now living with in a Texas apartment. They were the first couple to get engaged on season 3 and now have two dogs together – Alexa’s Pomeranian and a new Retriever puppy.

Despite his happy ending, Brennon was faced with domestic abuse allegations following his Love Is Blind appearance. He has since denied the “false” claims and addressed victims on his Instagram Story, Narcity reports.

Warning: Sensitive content about domestic abuse

Brennon Lemieux on Love Is Blind

Brennon, 32, instantly found a connection with Alexa on Love Is Blind season 3. He got down on one knee, and when they walked down the red carpet during the first time they met in person, he simply whispered: “Yes.”

Alexa wanted to protect her fortune, so she asked Brennon to sign a prenup which he agreed to do. He told her that she “clearly has more money” than he does, while he works as a water treatment engineer.

Speaking about Alexa in Love Is Blind episode 1, Brennon said she makes him “feel heard.” Both from Dallas, Brennon had said he was looking for someone with a “take charge personality” while Alexa said she was “pretty stubborn.”

He faced domestic abuse allegations

Lemieux was faced with domestic abuse allegations in January 2021, which resurfaced on Reddit after he appeared on Love Is Blind. He was accused of throwing his ex-girlfriend, who he had been dating for three months, against a wall.

According to a Dallas police report, they got into a fight at an undisclosed location. They were both drinking and “having a good time” before they got into an argument and he asked her to leave, police say.

After the woman refused to leave, Lemieux allegedly became “more upset,” grabbed her by the arms, and threw her against a wall, causing her to “strike her head on the wall” and knocking her “unconscious for a brief moment.”

When she woke up, Lemieux was allegedly hitting her with both hands, pushing, and scratching her. A grand jury declined to indict Lemieux on one count of aggravated assault causing severe bodily injury on April 28 of this year.

Brennon: ‘My thoughts go out to actual victims’

Brennon spoke out on the domestic abuse allegations and labeled them as “false” on his Instagram Story. Narcity reports that he wrote on Monday, December 12:

There have been a few rumors about an incident falsely filed against me from a few years ago. The grand jury threw it away as a ‘no bill/no validation to the claim’ due to their (sic) being evidence that contradicted the accusation.

He then added: “The report was thrown out. My thoughts and prayers go out to actual victims.” This is the first time Brennon has addressed the domestic abuse allegations against him since Love Is Blind season 3.

