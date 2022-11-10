









Love Is Blind star Cole Barnett shared a goofy Instagram video of himself and Matt Bolton recently – even though he flirted with Matt’s fiancee, Colleen Reed, on the show.

The Netflix show started airing on October 19, and fast forward a few weeks, the season 3 finale is out.

Zanab and Cole have been one the most talked about couples after Love Is Blind‘s season 3 reunion aired. They went through their fair share of ups and down throughout the season, but ended up not marrying each other.

One of the things that caused a rift between the couple was Cole’s attraction toward fellow contestant, Colleen. The two had a poolside conversation, during which he suggested that he’s attracted to her.

The move enraged Colleen’s fiance, Matt.

Love is Blind star Cole and Matt share goofy Instagram video

Despite Cole’s faux pas earlier on Love Is Blind, his Instagram shows that he and Matt are friends.

A few days ago, the 27-year-old realtor posted a video with Matt and his other friends.

“Have you ever been to a rodeo before,” Matt asks Cole in a goofy car video. The latter replies, “Yea long time ago, before I was a certified cowboy,” he says as he picks up a cowboy hat.

The two not only seem comfortable around each other but also crack jokes.

Cole posted more pictures from their rodeo outing. He and Matt are seen posing in identical white t-shirts and cowboy hats.

Matt commented on Cole’s Instagram post, writing: “Certified.”

What did Cole say to Colleen near the pool?

Episode 5 of Love Is Blind saw Colleen and Cole reconnect with each other during the cast’s getaway in Malibu.

The two casually dated in the pods before deciding against choosing one another. Both got engaged to different cast members – Cole popped the question to Zanab and Matt to Colleen.

The cast members were stripped down to their bathing suits during the Malibu pool party. When their respective partners were elsewhere, Cole and Colleen caught a moment to themselves.

Making one of the major faux pas of the season, Cole told Colleen that she is exactly the type of girl he usually dates in the “real world.”

Colleen also confesses that she thinks he’s a cute guy and would choose him in the “real world.”

Following their little chat, Colleen and Matt had a big fight.

On the other hand, Cole made things worse between him and Zanab after saying she’s a 9/10, while Colleen is a 10/10 when it comes to looks.

Cole and Zanab’s Love Is Blind wedding was dramatic

The couple had a dramatic and sad ending to their love story. Their television wedding ended with Zanab saying ‘I don’t’ at the altar.

“You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and for what it’s worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence,” she tells Cole in front of their wedding guests.

“And the messed up thing is I know love you… but love shouldn’t feel this way. I can’t marry you,” she says.

Cole exclusively told E! that he would have said yes if he had the chance to.

