Love Is Blind season 4 star Kwame Appiah, has begun the show with a bang as the romantic contestant has been serenading his future fiancé.

WARNING LOVE IS BLIND SEASON 4 SPOILERS AHEAD

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 4 have finally arrived on Netflix. The newest installment of the popular reality dating series takes us back to the pods and fans already have their eye on a certain singleton.

Fans are wanting to know two things: Who is this guy, and where did you find him? Meet Kwame, from the Love Is Blind season 4 cast.

© 2023

Who is Kwame from Love Is Blind?

Kwame Appiah is originally from Ghana and now lives in Portland, Oregon.

The 33-year-old is a real hustler and has an extensive career path as he is a business developer with an M.B.A., has been a professional soccer player, and is also a photographer.

There’s nothing he can’t do, but can he find the love of his life on the Netflix show? Or someone to match his energy…at least?

Kwame has many talents

After studying at Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware, for seven years, Kwame graduated in 2015, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He didn’t stop there, Kwame then went on to get his M.B.A. in Business Administration and Management from the same university.

When he wasn’t studying, you could find him on the soccer pitch as he was an NCAA student-athlete, playing forward on his school’s men’s soccer team. From there he went on to play professionally for Philadelphia Fury and the Delaware Stars. He also worked as an Olympic development coach for U.S. Youth Soccer in Delaware from 2017 to 2018.

Kwame is currently the manager of business development at ZoomInfo and is also the head of community development at Common Room.

Kwame’s time on Love Is Blind

Kwame got off to a rough start as he and Micah Lussier discovered they didn’t quite work out during one of the first Love Is Blind season 4 episodes. However, when Kwame meets Chelsea Griffin it’s love at first sight sound, and he ultimately proposes to her and they get engaged.

It all works out in the end as Paul Peden proposes to Micah and she says yes. Although when Kwame and Micah are caught chatting by the poolside their significant others get suspicious.

© 2023