Love Is Blind’s Kyle Abrams has completely changed his life, and after ending his relationship with Deepti, Kyle is now on cloud nine with his new girlfriend Tania. Just in time for the holidays, fans are wondering if the couple is ready to take the big step.

Known for his big break in Love Is Blind, Kyle’s love life has been in the spotlight. Especially after his breakup with Deepti last September, the 30-year-old is now happily dating his girlfriend, Tania Leanos.

Earlier this month, Kyle updated his followers by posting a series of pictures celebrating the beginning of “the most wonderful time of the year” with his girl. However, it seems some fans have still not moved on from his previous relationship with Deepti Vempati.

Kyle Abrams spends Christmas with new girlfriend Tania

On December 6, Kyle took to Instagram to share a carousel of sweet snapshots with his girlfriend, Tania. Ever since the couple became ‘Instagram official’ in late November, Kyle has not been shy to post more regularly about his girl.

Spending their first Christmas together, Kyle and Tania posed for a series of adorable photos kissing in front of a gigantic Christmas tree.

Getting into the holiday spirit, the pair couldn’t stop kissing – and no mistletoe was needed.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” he captioned adding a Christmas tree emoji.

One follower asked: “Is Santa coming down the chimney with a sparkly gift,” adding an engagement ring emoji. Kyle then teased: “You never know,” hinting a future together could be on the cards.

Several months have passed since Kyle Abrams announced his breakup with Deepti, and Kyle seems to have completely moved on and is happy in a new relationship.

Despite his happy relationship with Tania, many of the fans continue to hold on to the hopes of the couple getting back together. Others also began pointing out the similarities between Tania and Deepti.

It was then that fans of the television personality took over the comment sections to defend him and urge critics to “get with it or get out”.

One wrote: “As much as I wanted you and Deepti to work out, this is super cute. Wishing you all the best.”

“So glad you found the happiness you deserve,” another followed.

A fan defended: “These comments so worried about his ex and comparing them are probably very hurtful to them both. It’s unfair and patriarchal to compare women.”

Why did Kyle Abrams and Deepti break up?

Kyle and Deepti were a couple of the moment, and their breakup shocked their fans. The pair became instant favorites for their chemistry and how well they got along as friends eventually confessing their feelings for each other.

Right after leaving the show hand-in-hand, all eyes were directed to the couple. However, the couple broke up just three days after the season’s After The Altar episode aired, which is when the couple made their relationship official to their viewers.

“I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today. Since After the Altar was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer,” Kyle wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way.”

The Love Is Blind star also announced he was in another relationship, but decided not to reveal her identity. It was then unveiled to be Tania later.

In a separate interview with Narcity, Vempati said: “We wanted to make sure that we don’t have regrets in life. And so we had to take that next step, but in doing so, we knew, maybe it might not work out, and that’s what happened for us.”

