If you haven’t yet heard of Love Is Blind, then we’re sure you’ve been living under a rock this past month.

The dating series kicked off on Thursday, February 13th and sees six couples form, without having ever laid eyes on one another. Five engaged couples made it to the aisle: Mark and Jessica; Giannina and Damian; Amber and Barnett; Lauren and Cameron; Kelly and Kenny. However, only two couples actually tied the knot in the grand finale on Thursday, February 17th.

Since Mark Cuevas first fell for Jessica Batten, Love is Blind viewers have been rooting for him over Barnett, who also sought Jessica’s affections. But sadly for Mark, the series did not end in a ‘happily ever after’.

So, who is Mark? We found him on Instagram to find out more about the Love is Blind star.

Meet Mark from Love is Blind

Mark is a 25-year-old personal trainer who is originally from Chicago but who now lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Mark settled in Atlanta after he graduated from Georgia State University.

He works as a personal trainer at Solcioty Fitness in Buckhead.

Mark is a sweetheart and that hasn’t gone unnoticed both on and off the show. In November 2019, Mark was voted by Jezebel Magazine as one of the 50 Most Beautiful Atlantans. In that article, it says that Mark has a girlfriend… could it still be Jessica, considering the show was filmed way back in October 2018?

Sports and his Christian faith are two of the primary things in Mark’s life, which is why he so quickly bonded with Jessica Batten.

Mark and Jessica’s relationship

Speaking about the relationship he built with Jessica, Mark said:

I can honestly say I found the woman that I want to spend the rest of my life with. All that I hope is that there’s no doubt in her mind that I’m the man she wants to be with.

But unfortunately, there were doubts for Jessica. The fact that there were ten years between her and Jessica was a major factor, especially as she had previously only dated older men and was ready to start a family and settle down. Also, Jessica was majorly attracted to Matt Barnett, an attraction which grew when they met face-to-face.

Things did not work out for Mark and Jessica come wedding day, as he said “I do,” Jessica turned down the wedding. This came as no surprise to the viewers.

Mark on Jessica post-Netflix

Although Jessica may have broken Mark’s – and our – heart in the Love Is Blind finale, there seems to be no bad blood between them.

In an interview with Esquire, Mark said:

Whatever it was with her and that whole ordeal, it is what it is, everything happens for a reason and I always believe that. I’m super thankful for her, and I’m just thankful that it worked out the way it did.

Follow Mark on Instagram

As one of the favourites on the show, it’s not a surprise that Mark’s Instagram following has surged since appearing on Love is Blind. As of publication date, Mark has over 25,000 followers!

As you may expect, Mark’s Instagram is filled with with snaps of him working out, keeping active, or down at the Solcioty gym doing his day-to-day fitness job. But it is also chockablock with family pictures.

The Cuevas bunch are a tight-knit unit, but Mark is particularly close to his sister Melissa.

Check out Mark on Instagram @markanthonycuevas_.

