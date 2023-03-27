Micah and Irina have Love Is Blind fans talking the second that a new series dropped on Netflix.

The hugely popular Netflix show dropped its fourth season on Friday, March 24, 2023.

There’s a brand new cast of Seattle-based singletons to meet. They’re all ready to embark on a brand new dating experience that removes looks from the equation entirely.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back as hosts. But rather than talking about the positives of the show, lots of fans’ attention has been caught by Micah and Irina from Love Is Blind.

© 2023

Meet Micah from Love Is Blind

Micah is a 26-year-old marketing manager taking part in Love Is Blind season 4.

After speaking to 31-year-old Kawme in the pods, Micah appeared to have made a good impression, on him, at least.

He said that Micah was his “number one,” and said that she was “amazing.”

Who is Irina from Love Is Blind?

Also ready to take part in a very unique social experiment is Irina.

Irina is focused on finding a man with great energy and confidence over looks.

She said that she believes that she’s a “bombshell,” but that she used to suffer from acne in her younger years.

Irina is 26 years old and runs her own business.

She hails from Russia but moved to the US as a child. Irina can be found on Instagram at @irina_solo.

Love Is Blind fans dub Micah and Irina ‘mean’

Although the Love Is Blind season 4 episodes just dropped on March 24, fans are already weighing in on the contestants.

Many viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to comment their opinions on Micah and Irina, with lots of people dubbing them “mean girls.”

More criticized Jackelina from the show, too, claiming: “I was going on about Micah and Irina… but Jackelina is fake too. How are you consoling Chelsea one minute, then cackling with Micah the next??”

Entertainment Weekly writes Micah and Irina responded to peoples’ comments.

Irina said that it “breaks her heart” to think that she “hurt” other people. She also said that it was a “coping mechanism” for her and Micah when they’re seen “laughing” on the show during the pods episodes.

She added: “I know there probably have to be some bridges that I’ll have to mend and conversations I’ll have to have, that I want to have. But I think, for me, in the experience I was kind of zoned out and in my own thing of how I’m feeling, and I didn’t really realize how that could affect other people. With Micah, we were laughing because, yes, it was very serious and it was very intense and it was very hard, so I don’t want to brush it off and say that we weren’t taking it seriously.

“It’s just more our perspective, that’s how we coped about it; we laughed and made the best out of it. We didn’t intend to be mean or intentionally hurt anybody at all. That does honestly hurt me, hearing that, and I hope I can have some conversations to fix that later.”