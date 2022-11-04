









Love Is Blind viewers want to know more about Nancy Rodriguez’s salary in 2022 as she appears as a participant on the show. Nancy opted to take part in the Netflix show in a bid to find out of love really is ‘blind’. She and Bartise Bowden’s love story has played out on screen and, along the way, fans have been given a glimpse into their lives, jobs, and families.

While some of the Love Is Blind contestants were sports instructors, others are still in school, some are ballet dancers and more have multiple careers on the go. Let’s take a look at what Nancy from Love Is Blind’s salary is estimated at as she juggles speech therapy, real estate, and more…

What is Nancy from Love Is Blind’s job?

Love Is Blind star Nancy Rodriguez joined the show while working as a speech pathologist.

As with the rest of the season 3 cast members, Nancy lives and works in Dallas.

She drew on her work experiences while on the show and mentioned sometimes that she’d finish work and cry due to some of the difficulties she faced in the workplace.

She’s also into real estate

During Love Is Blind season 3 episode 6, the couples get back to reality and Nancy shows off one of her rental apartments to her partner, Bartise.

She writes on Instagram that she’s a “Real Estate Investor” and explained on the show that it’s a venture she embarked on with her ex-partner.

Nancy said: “…it is one of five properties.”

Speaking of what she can earn from the short-term rentals, Nancy said: “$6,000-$9,000 per month.”

Nancy from Love Is Blind’s salary

Given that Nancy works as a speech pathologist in Dallas, an estimate of her average salary from Salary.com comes in at $87,750.

Indeed also writes that the average hourly rate for a speech pathologist would be around $30 per hour.

As well as earning money from her real estate investments and her speech therapy career, Nancy will likely be making some cash from her new venture as a reality TV star. She now has 123K followers on Instagram at the time of writing at @thenancyrodriguez.

Nancy’s partner, Bartise, works as a Senior Analyst, and per Indeed, his salary is estimated at $88,656.

