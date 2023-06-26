Nancy Rodriguez from Love is Blind has a new boyfriend, but she hasn’t let slip his identity yet. Her romance comes months after a brief romance with Bartise Bowden on the Netflix show. The star shared an Instagram snap holding hands with the mystery man in recent days…

She took to the Love is Blind pods to find her perfect match. Although Nancy Rodriguez’s romance with Bartise Bowden didn’t quite work out, the reality star picked herself back up and is now all loved-up – flowers and all! Fans are guessing who the “lucky man” is in the Instagram comments, but she’s kept schtum… For now.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Love is Blind: Nancy Rodriguez

Nancy had a wild ride on Love is Blind. She chose Bartise after finding a connection with both him and Andrew. Although she says in episode 4 that she feels secure in her choice to be with Bartise, she almost chose Andrew.

There were some issues in their romance, including when Bartise said co-star Raven Gates is a “smoke show”, but he ended up proposing to Nancy which she swiftly accepts. She says that he made her feel young.

She later said “yes” to Bartise at the altar but it all went wrong from there. In an interview with PEOPLE in November 2022, Rodriguez shared that she was “blindsided” by Bowden’s decision.

She also said at the time that the pair were not currently friends, but that she was hopeful they could be “at some point.”“Later on in life, maybe in his 30s, we can be friends, but I don’t see the benefit of us being friends at this point.”

Nancy shows her new boyfriend’s hand

Nancy showed the hand of her new boyfriend on Instagram, but that was as far as she went to unveil his identity. Fans joke that they “hope it’s not Bartise” following the fallout of their on-screen romance.

She is now living her best “Soft Gurl” era and wrote of her mystery man date: “Best day in Boston… If he wants to, he will 🤍. 💬Soft Gurl Summer… tell me what you’re doing to live your best SGS?”

One fan speculated: “It’s obviously that Bartise dude. Because he said he didn’t want to be with her but continues to connect so the caption fits, PLUS look at those pants and shoes… That’s him.”

“Giiiirrlll, I said the saaaame thang! Them pants and shoes are sus 🧐,” a fellow follower agreed. Nancy received flowers in bed and held hands during their Boston day out,

Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

Nancy and Bartise’s romance

Nancy was torn between choosing eyedrops guy Andrew, and her connection with Bartise, but went with the latter. They even got permanent bracelets to mark their commitment to each other…

However, a dramatic wedding saw him saying no to then-fiance Nancy at the altar, which erupted into a huge family fight. Since then, the two have not been connected romantically and appear to have moved on.

Love is Blind star Bartise Bowden ‘broke the internet’ with his baby announcement that literally, no one saw coming, seeing as he was on a dating show just months ago. His baby mom is a fellow Dallas resident named Olivia Gross.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW