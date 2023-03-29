Nick Thompson from Love Is Blind season 2 split from Danielle Ruhl after just one year of marriage, prompting unfounded fan speculation on whether he is gay.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is in full force as Vanessa and Nick Lachey welcome a new batch of singles hoping to find their partner for life.

Since the show started, only six out of the 17 couples actually got hitched, two of which appeared in season 2. Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson tied the knot on the series, but both couples called it quits just one month after their first anniversary.

Fans were unsure about Nick and Danielle due to their on-screen arguments but also over baseless suspicions that Nick Thompson was gay. Now, viewers binge-watching the season in 2023 have reignited the theory.

© 2022 – Netflix media center #

Rumors on whether Love Is Blind’s Nick is gay resurface with Season 4

Since Nick made his Netflix debut, fans have been curious about his sexuality. They pointed out the product marketing VP occasionally wore floral shirts and liked to make his own toothpaste and body wash. Somehow, these innocuous hobbies seemed to justify speculation over Nick’s sexual preference.

“I mean the man makes his own toothpaste and body wash, wears the fruitiest shirts I’ve ever seen, and has called other men attractive/beautiful the whole time,” a fan said on Twitter. “Then wasn’t attracted to the girl he proposed to. Like…c’mon.”

What does concocting your own beauty products have to do with anything?

Nick, 37, regularly posts Instagram tutorials for his potions and lotions, explaining that creating them himself allows him to control the ingredients. “Whether it be food, toothpaste, soap, or other products, I prefer a more healthy and holistic approach,” he explained.

The wellness advocate has never cleared up the rumors about his sexuality so we can only assume that he is not gay.

Is Nick dating anyone in 2023?

Judging from his Instagram, Nick is currently single or keeping his personal life offline. After putting his entire marriage in the public eye, it’s understandable if he’d rather keep things private.

Right now, he’s focused on promoting self-care and bonding with his adorable pup, Greyson.

On Love Is Blind in 2021, Nick quickly developed a connection with Danielle and became one of the first men to get down on one knee. Although the pair were ecstatic to meet face-to-face, things swiftly took a turn during their Mexican getaway.

Danielle skipped the couple’s cocktail party due to a panic attack while Nick struggled to provide the spousal support she desired. Ultimately though, the couple tied the knot in a touching ceremony. And how could we forget Nick sweating through his shirt?

The pair announced their divorce on August 21, 2022, four days after Iyanna and Jarrette.