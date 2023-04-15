Love Is Blind season 4 fans said that Brett and Tiffany’s wedding was “everything.” Let’s find out more about the wedding location featured on LIB season 4 – North Fork Farms.

The hit Netflix series, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, kicked off on March 24, 2023. There have been many success stories to come out of LIB including season 1’s Cameron and Lauren Hamilton.

While some contestants on the show didn’t have the best of luck after getting engaged in the pods, such as Marshall and Jackie. Many fans asked if Jackie kept thing ring after the couple’s engagement was called off.

Where is North Fork Farms?

The Love Is Blind season 4 wedding location was North Fork Farms in Washington.

The cast’s nuptials took place in Snoqualmie.

While some of the Love Is Blind stars had some issues with tailoring on their big days, the Washington location didn’t fail to impress.

North Fork Farms’ backdrop is the stunning Mount Si.

It’s safe to say that the Love Is Blind season 4 wedding location was incredibly beautiful.

The place where the couples celebrated their big days can be found on Instagram at @northforkfarmevents.

The wedding venue is clearly a popular choice during wedding season for many.

How much does a North Fork Farm wedding cost?

When it comes to impressive wedding locations, they often come with a hefty price tag.

Depending on the time of year and day you get married, the prices vary for a wedding at North Fork Farm.

The location’s website states that prices start at $4,500 for elopement and can reach $12,000 for a Saturday wedding between May and September.

Wedding packages come with all kinds of perks including an on-site manager and bar use.

Judging by LIB fans’ tweets, not only were they impressed by the wedding location on the Netflix series but Brett and Tiffany’s big day appears to have viewers saying the wedding was “immaculate.”

