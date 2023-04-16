Love is Blind season 4 has come to an end on Netflix, and we’ve seen various dramas down the aisle, including Paul’s alleged ‘cheating scandal’ with one of Micah’s bridesmaids. Eagle-eyed fans saw an interaction between the two, and after saying no to getting married to Micah, they began jumping to conclusions.

The season 4 Love is Blind cast has kept us entertained for a number of weeks, and now we’ve finally seen who said I do and don’t at the altar. Of course, it wasn’t short of drama and surprises, but four seasons in, we know not to expect anything less.

We take a closer look at what Paul has said about the so-called Love is Blind ‘scandal.’

Warning: Love is Blind season 4 spoilers ahead

Paul sparks ‘cheating scandal’ rumors with Micah’s bridesmaid on Love is Blind

In the final Netflix episodes, we saw an emotional almost wedding between Paul and Micah, as he decided not to marry her at the aisle, leaving Micah running out in tears.

“I love you,” he said at the altar. “But, I don’t think that we can choose each other right now.”

However, some fans came to their own conclusions on why he said no, after spotting him ‘touching’ one of Micah’s bridesmaids on his way past.

Although some fans thought it was an accident, others on TikTok disagree.

One fan wrote: “That was NO accident. Definitely was intentional. Micah’s bridesmaid was smiling too hard while Paul was saying no to Micah.”

“To me, he could’ve easily walked past without touching her. The hand was intentional on his part,” commented another.

However, others were quick to rush to Paul’s defense: “To me, it’s clear she was in the way of the exit, he bumped her by accident and took his hand out to be like ‘sorry.'”

“It’s not omg. He’s just doing a pardon me get out the way gesture,” another argued.

Paul responds to the allegations

It looks like Paul couldn’t wait until the live reunion to get his side across. In a TikTok comment, Paul said: “Seriously reaching. Y’all want it to be true so bad.”

In another comment, he continued: “You’re insane if you think I’d slap a random girls a** (whom I don’t even know) during the most traumatic moment in my relationship.”

Of course, fans still had their questions as some FBI-like viewers had obtained screenshots of Paul liking bikini pics of the said bridesmaid, who has now turned her account to private.

In a discussion of why he called her ‘random’ when he followed her on Instagram, one fan said: “Love is Blind was filmed a year ago lol he may not of know her then and knows her now.”

Well, we guess we’ll have to wait until the live reunion to see what everyone has to say about this. One fan even took to TikTok to say they hope Vanessa and Nick Lachey are on the app now to see all of this unfold, and honestly, we do too.

All is set to be revealed at the live reunion

If Love is Blind season 4 hasn’t been dramatic enough, tonight marks the first-ever live reunion, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The surprise announcement came just two weeks ago, so fans haven’t had to wait too long to watch all the drama unfold in right in front of their eyes in real time.

The main event will be broadcast on Netflix tonight (Sunday, April 16) at 8 pm Eastern Time and 5 pm Pacific Time. For viewers in the UK, that will be 1 am on Monday April 17.

