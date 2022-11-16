









In 2022, Love Is Blind returned to Netflix for a third season and fans, once again, couldn’t get enough of the show. The social experiment aims to find out whether love really is ‘blind’ and sees participants get to know one another while separated in pods.

If they make a connection, sight unseen, they have the option to propose and experience life together as a couple before walking down the aisle just a matter of weeks later.

Following the Love Is Blind season 3 weddings and reunion show, fans were eager to find out more about where the couples are now. Which couples stayed together and which opted to carry on dating?

It was clear from the show’s reunion that Raven Ross and SK Alagbada were smitten with one another despite having to deal with malicious cheating rumors.

Raven and SK didn’t get married

Love Is Blind season 3 fans will know that, when it came to saying “I do” at the altar, SK had other plans.

Raven and SK had many ups and downs during their Netflix show journey but he ultimately decided on the big day that it wasn’t the right time to go ahead with their wedding.

SK and Raven carried on dating after their wedding day. And, at the show’s reunion filmed in fall 2022, they confirmed they’re still an item.

Love is Blind: SK and Raven debunk cheating rumors

In November 2022, SK and Raven were hit with cheating rumors after a TikTok user shared now-deleted text messages to allege SK had used a dating app while in a relationship with Raven.

However, it seems there’s nothing to worry about for SK and Raven’s fans.

Raven responds to cruel claims

Love Is Blind season 3 star Raven responded to the rumors about her partner via social media, Us Magazine reports.

She wrote: “I don’t have anything to say about it. To summarize, rumors are rumors. And we’re fine. We’re good.”

Raven also shared TikTok videos of herself on the phone she captioned: “Me calling att to pull up the messages y’all were talking about… That’s my man and I’m sticking beside him.”

