Raven and SK are now on good terms after they met on Love is Blind. The After the Altar trailer saw her reveal SK cheated on her before a clip sees him propose to Raven. But where are they now?

After SK said no while Raven waited at the altar to marry him, he appears to have proposed to her again in the trailer. So it’s no wonder that Love is Blind viewers are eager to find out where SK and Raven are today.

Raven and SK had a whirlwind journey on the Netflix dating show. He got down on one knee and proposed to her in the pods before they finally met face-to-face, but their romance didn’t stand the test of the outside world.

Did SK propose to Raven again?

Yes, SK got down on one knee to propose to Raven again. He had originally decided not to marry her at the altar following his first proposal but decided to ask again with the words ‘Will you marry me?’ lit up behind them.

The following clip shows Raven’s loved one asking if SK is someone she can invest a future with. She later revealed in the Love is Blind: After the Altar trailer that SK cheated on her. Speaking in tears, she said she “truly had no idea.”

Before the episode hit Netflix, they announced their break-up in November 2022. The former couple also addressed allegations SK cheated online and revealed they are dealing with ongoing legal proceedings amid their split.

Where are Raven and SK?

Raven and SK are no longer still together. She shared on Instagram that she was in a relationship for most of 2022 but has since gone on three first dates with men she did not meet in a pod – but has ghosted two of them.

She met one of them on Instagram and two in person. Raven told her followers her relationship status: “So far, I have zero dates lined up for 2023 but honestly, I am really feeling being single, you guys.”

Sk, on the other hand, is still single. He is busy traveling the world and recently took a trip to Switzerland, with plans to make a visit to Paris at some point. Despite them not working out, Raven has stayed in touch with her co-stars.

SK follows Raven on Instagram

SK and Raven follow each other on Instagram despite their rocky relationship. A fan asked him if Love is Blind producers sued him for breaching his contract, to which he firmly denied it in capital letters with: “NO.”

The Love is Blind former couple no longer kept pictures with each other on social media. Both of them often receive comments asking about their Love is Blind marriage, but SK limited them in his recent post.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND: AFTER THE ALTAR ON NETFLIX FROM FRIDAY FEBRUARY 10

