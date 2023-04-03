Love Is Blind fans are impatiently waiting for season 4 episode 9, so here’s what we know about it – from release date to couple clashes.

WARNING: LOVE IS BLIND SEASON 4 SPOILERS AHEAD

The second batch of Love Is Blind episodes have landed on Netflix and things are heating up as the engaged couples return to the Seattle filming location – and not in the good way.

As the five pairs tackle the realities of marriage – from living arrangements to meeting the family, the Netflix stars begin to second-guess their relationships as their wedding day approaches.

Episodes 6 to 8 saw Zach successfully reunite with Bliss, while Kwame meets Chelsea’s father in a smooth meeting. For Paul, however, things didn’t go too well with Micah’s protective friend, Shelby, who rated him with a harsh thumbs down. The good news is that he has the seal of approval from Micah’s dad, Paul – yes, there will be two Paul’s in the Lussier family.

With the couples remaining on the same page, the next episode preview suggests that at least three pairs may be on the rocks.

Love Is Blind season 4 episode 9 preview teases clashes in paradise

Jackie and Marshall

Marshall and Jackie are currently the couple facing the most obstacles as not only are they disagreeing over their intimacy, Josh’s appearance as Chelsea’s birthday completely throws a spanner in the works.

Let’s take it back to the beginning of episode 8 when Jackie, a dental assistant, told Marshall to “boss up” and be more aggressive in the bedroom. Marshall admits that he isn’t one to be aggressive and her remarks calling him “not man enough” knocked his confidence massively.

After a heated back and forth, Jackie tearfully apologizes for making him feel that way, but cameras never captured how and if the issue is resolved.

Fast forward to Chelsea’s party, Jackie’s pod ex, Josh, is noticeably lurking in the background, ready to make a move on her.

Josh and Marshall even have an awkward encounter during which the former practically warns Marshall that he’ll steal his girl, all while laughing and smiling.

In the preview, Josh tells Jackie the three magic words “I love you”, leaving Marshall begging for answers. Jackie tells her current partner that “he’s so sweet”, but it sounds like it could be followed with a “but”, aka she’s choosing Josh.

With Marshall completely committed to her, we can’t envision him saying no, so it looks like Jackie will be calling the shots at the altar.

Bliss and Zach

The newly-engaged pair are the happiest since they’re the only couple in the honeymoon phase, and by honeymoon phase, we mean just days after meeting face-to-face.

Zach is onto his second proposal of the month and we’re hoping this is his final time. The episode 9 preview hints that the attorney is struggling to win over Bliss’ family, which is understandable given that he dumped her in the pods. And with Bliss’ close relationship with her parents, it is clear she is second-guessing their whirlwind romance given that both of their parents had divorced.

“I want it to feel truly right. It’s ok to change your mind about things,” she tells Zach.

Micah and Paul

After Paul’s rocky start with Micah’s friends, the couple hit another obstacle when it came to living arrangements. Micah had more negative things to say about his Seattle apartment and even proposed they split their time in her Arizona home, which is over 1400 miles away.

The next episode preview shows Paul potentially getting cold feet as he admits to “thinking with his head more than his heart”, meaning that the logistics of the marriage aren’t adding up for him, no matter how much he loves her.

Ultimately, the ball is seemingly in Paul’s court at the altar as Micah tells him: “I think that the best thing that I can do for us is to give you the opportunity to answer first.”

What is the release date for season 4 episode 9?

Episode 9 to 11 will premiere on Netflix on April 7, 2023 at 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET / 8am BST.