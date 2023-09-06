Since launching in 2020, Love Is Blind has had huge success as a reality TV show. Netflix viewers haven’t had to wait long for another installment of the hit show in 2023. Season 4 dropped its final After The Altar episode on September 1, now season 5 is set to arrive on the 22. So, let’s get to know Love is Blind season 5 star Stacy Snyder.

Love Is Blind hosts Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa, guide all the singletons through their journey from the pods to the altar. The social experiment show sees people make connections and propose without ever seeing them in the flesh. Season 5 gives a new batch of singles the chance to meet ‘the one’.

Meet Love is Blind’s Stacy Snyder

Love Is Blind season 5 introduces viewers to blonde bombshell Stacy Snyder.

She is 34 years old and works as Director of Operations.

This season’s cast members are all living in Houston, Texas, and Stacy is one of the residents ready to find love.

Season 5 star ‘burps a lot’

Judging by the cast introduction video, Stacy is laying out all her cards on the table.

When asked if there’s anything she can think of that could “annoy her partner,” she leaves nothing to the imagination.

Stacy replies: “I don’t know if this would get on their nerves but I burp a lot.”

She adds: “…like truck driver belch.”

Love Is Blind’s Stacy on Instagram

With over 3,000 followers, Love Is Blind star Stacy can be found on Instagram at @stacyrenae926.

Stacy is clearly a very busy lady as she includes many job roles in her Instagram bio.

She writes that she’s the creator of The Closet Audit, a makeup artist at The Face Audit, and a pilates instructor.

Her company role sees her rejigging people’s wardrobes and generally being an all-around fashion guru.

The Netflix star adds that she’s based in Houston, Texas but was raised in Nashville, Tennessee.

Stacy was born in California and asks her followers to “try and keep up.”

