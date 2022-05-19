











Love On The Spectrum US is Netflix’s first dating show following those on the autism spectrum, so let’s get to know the charming cast.

Australia’s Love On The Spectrum has made it Stateside. The reality series is a breath of fresh air among Netflix’s plethora of dating shows thanks to its cast. It’s the only series following those on the autistic spectrum and, since there’s only six singles, viewers can get to know them thoroughly. Best of all, there’s no pressure to find a partner.

They can walk away back to where they started or even get engaged but, as everyone is genuinely searching for “respect, understanding and a whole lot of love,” we’re placing our bets on a happily-ever-after for the final couples.

Without further ado, let’s meet the cast and find out more about their background.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9852 Love on the Spectrum U.S. | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/86TrUPszc9Y/hqdefault.jpg 1006712 1006712 center 22403

Who are the cast of Love On The Spectrum US?

Dani

Dani is the founder of cloud-based autism talent development company DaniMation Entertainment. Launched when she was just 14 years old, the company has created animated short films for San Diego Comic Con and illustrated children’s books.

Now 27, she is studying a PhD in psychology with a focus on autism; she graduated with a BFA in animation from Woodbury University in 2018.

James

34-year-old James is Love On The Spectrum’s Renaissance Faire enthusiast. The Boston-based single was ready to find love after years of self-esteem issues due to school bullies. A sufferer of Asperger’s syndrome, James went on a date with Emma. As for whether they hit it off, you’ll just have to watch the show.

Reality Titbit was unable to find him on any social media platforms.

Love on the Spectrum (US) S1. James and Emma in episode 2 of Love on the Spectrum (US) S1. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Kaelynn

Based in Greenville, North Carolina, Kaelynn has several learning disabilities, including dyslexia, dyscalculia, and ADHD.

That hasn’t stopped her from launching her successful Facebook page, Kaelynn’s Autistic Angle, where she shares resources to spread awareness about autism – there’s nearly 51k followers on the group!

According to her LinkedIn, she’s worked as a senior therapist at Project HOPE Foundation since 2015, and when she’s not on Facebook, you can find her training service dogs to compete in American Kennel Club events.

Abbey

Another dog-lover, Abbey spends most of her time hiking with her pup, Clementine.

She was diagnosed with autism at two-and-a-half years old. Now 24 years old, she runs her own hand-knitted hat business, Hats By Abbey, in California.

Before Netflix fame, she was already a TikTok star with nearly 360k followers.

@hatsbyabbey Reply to @alyssawiener Today is queen Abbey’s birthday!!! 24 years young. What a blessing she is to everyone in her life. The days leading up to her birthday were spent driving across the country for her brother Ben’s college graduation with Mom and cousin. She of course made the most of it. And don’t worry- she got her saltines and Reese’s puffs! #hatsbyabbey #everydayautism #roadtrip ♬ original sound – Abbey

Steve

The oldest single on the dating show, 63-year-old Steve is the fan-favourite; one viewer even called him the “most beautiful soul in the universe” thanks to his calming voice.

Unfortunately, the San Francisco-native doesn’t have social media, but hopefully we’ll see him narrating a documentary soon.

Hey @netflix if we don’t get Steve from Love On The Spectrum US a narration job of some kind… you’ve failed. A podcast. I just want to listen to him talk. — Colter Pierce (@ColterPierce) May 19, 2022

Love on the Spectrum (US) S1. Steve in episode 1 of Love on the Spectrum (US) S1. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Subodh

Subodh revealed he hadn’t been on a single date until he was 33 years old, so we were wholeheartedly rooting for him. Based in LA, he loves swimming and snorkelling when he’s not working part-time as a UPS shipping clerk.

Check his Facebook status; it’s “in a relationship”!

Love on the Spectrum (US) S1. Subodh and Rachel in episode 3 of Love on the Spectrum (US) S1. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022