As the eighteenth and final episode of a brand new Japanese dating series drops on Netflix, fans are eager to find out which of the Love Village couples are still together. Sixteen singletons took part in the dating show but only a few of them have remained couples.

The Love Village cast is made up of individuals aged between 35 and 60. Some of them had been married before, while others were wanting to walk down the aisle for the first time. The main aim of the contestants on the show was to find their “last love,” someone they’d spend the rest of their lives with.

Love Village couples still together

Judging by some of the Love Village cast members’ social media pages, only a few of the couples are still together now.

On May 20, Totchan shared with her IG followers that she’s entering into a new chapter of life with her partner from the show, Sakechan.

Okayo and Junpei also appear to still be an item after leaving the show together, per their shared Instagram post from May 18.

Another couple whose love story captured Netflix viewers’ hearts was Minane and Nakasan. They ended up getting married despite having some ups and downs on the series.

Who are the Love Village contestants?

Where are the singletons now?

Although many of the Love Village cast members gave it their best shot at finding love on the Netflix show, not all of them had luck.

One contestant on the series, Anchovy, experienced many “misunderstandings” during his attempt to find love.

He was super helpful in the house, cleaning the floors and watering the plants before everyone else woke up.

The Italian chef didn’t find a partner, but he said that he “understood his weaknesses,” he added that the experience “won’t go to waste.”

As Love Village’s last episode aired on May 30, Numa P shared a snap of himself and Minane on Instagram. He wrote that he had “one of the most enjoyable moments” of his life on the show.

The two grew close on Love Village but Minane ended up marrying Nakasan and it looks like Numa P is still single.

