Spoilers: Okayo and Junpei on Love Village had fans rooting for them from the start. So when episodes 9 to 12 were released on Netflix, there was a shocking twist on the final decision that Junpei made on Okayo.

The two Love Village cast members spent a week together while filming the Netflix show. The build-up to episode 9 onwards had viewers convinced that Junpei may not say yes to Okayo but it’s since been revealed.

So, what did Junpei decide about Okayo? Was their bond strong enough and what’s happened between them so far? Reality Titbit has all the juicy, romantic gossip about the pair as they share their journey on-screen.

Meet Okayo and Junpei

Okayo, 39, works as a convenience store clerk. She is a native of Osaka, one of Japan’s most populous cities, and has tied the knot once before meeting Junpei at Love Village. However, he’s also interested in Yukorin.

Junpei makes his move to Yukorin in episode 5 and spends some alone time with her while renovating the girls’ living room. By episode 6, Okayo mentions that she doesn’t connect to anyone in the house romantically.

She feels overwhelmed trying to fit in with everyone. However, with the new people coming in, Okayo’s interest in staying put in the house increased – along with her interest in Junpei.

The two sit and eat together, and Okayo shares her feelings with him. Later, it gets awkward when Junpei calls her Yukorin. However, in the talking head, he mentions that he finds both Yukorin and Okayo attractive.

Love Village’s Junpei makes his decision

Junpei finally makes a decision and ends up choosing Okayo, much to the fans’ delight. Many thought Junpei may confess his feelings to another cast member due to clips of upcoming episodes, but that’s not the case.

He initially walked away from Okayo and stood in front of the other women, but decided to say yes to her in the end. It comes after she found her confidence and told him, “It’s okay if you reject me.”

Netflix fans are happy for the couple

One fan wrote on Reddit: “I wonder how many days passed since Okayo met Junpei for her to get to say she loves him. It’s obviously too soon but I’m happy for her.”

Another penned: “Love the twist between Junpei and Okayo. Obviously, there were moments and convos the production edited out that made it look like it was impossible that Junpei would say yes…..

“But he looked so passionate and happy when he said yes to Okayo!”

“Love Village is making me cry, I’m so happy that Okayo found love with Junpei #LoveVillage,” penned a fan.

