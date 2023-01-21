Jett Kain stars in brand new Netflix spin-off show, Bling Empire: New York in 2023.

He makes his Netflix show debut during episode 3 alongside his wife and Blake Abbie.

Bling Empire: New York follows Dorothy Wang as she moves to The Big Apple from LA. Viewers are introduced to a fresh new group of extremely affluent cast members including Stephen Hung.

Let’s find out more about Lynn Ban’s husband who she nicknames “Helmut Nasty.”

Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Who is Jett Kain?

Jett Kain is 54 years old and per Strait Times, previously worked as a producer and reporter for MTV.

Anyone who has seen Lynn Ban’s Instagram page (@lynn_ban) may be surprised to find out that the person behind all of her photos is her husband, Jett.

Lynn and Jett often spend time apart due to their work schedules. He splits his time between New York and London. Speaking on Bling Empire, Jett said: “There’s nothing like being in New York to spend time with my wife.”

Bling Empire stars have been married for decades

Of course, Bling Empire: New York fans want the backstory on how Jett and Lynn met.

Jeff said during episode 3 that they met on the New York nightlife scene.

He said: “The first time I met Lynn was in a nightclub in New York she was dancing on a speaker in veyr high heels and a very short skirt.”

Lynn said that the two have been “happily married for 26 years.”

She continued: “He is my soul mate and best friend, the father of my child.”

Lynn Ban is known as a “mother” in New York according to her Bling Empire: New York co-star Blake. She’s also a mother to her and Jett’s only child, a son named Sebastian.

Lynn Ban’s husband handles marketing and PR

Bling Empire star Lynn has a jewelry brand. Speaking in episode 3, she said of herself and her husband: “We built my jewelry brand.

Jett added that Lynn is in charge of design within the brand, while he deals with marketing and PR.

The brand has worked with huge stars including Rihanna, Madonna, and Beyoncé.

During episode 3, Jett was asked what his favorite thing about Lynn was. He replied: “Her money,” but added that he was joking.

WATCH BLING EMPIRE NEW YORK ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK