Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Many viewers at home have turned to the comfort of Netflix documentaries and reality shows during the lockdown period.

The streaming giant dropped the fifth season of Queer Eye. The series follows the Fab 5 who meet individuals in a need of a serious makeover.

One of the episodes in season 5 features Nate Mcintyre who is also the brother of singer, actress and producer Macy Gray.

So, let’s meet Nate on Instagram and see where is he now after his appearance on Queer Eye.

Meet Nate Mcintyre

Nate is the founder of Bodyrock gym. He launched the company nearly 14 years ago, and similar to other featured businesses on Queer Eye was in an urgent need of transformation and new look.

We managed to find Nate’s LinkedIn profile and according to his bio, he first worked as an assistant tour manager for a touring company before landing a job as a trainer.

In 2006, Nate took the leap and opened his own gym. He graduated from Villanova Univesity, though he hasn’t listed the course he studied.

Fans of the Netflix series know that Nate is the brother of singer and actress Macy Gray. She appeared in movies like Training Day, Spider-Man and Scary Movie 3.

Nate on Queer Eye

The Fab 5 on the Queer Eye gave a total makeover on Nate’s business, as well as his personal fashion style. One thing is for sure – burgundy looks lovely on him!

Nate’s gym also received a much-needed transformation. The place offers a range of training programmes such as individual workouts, boot camps and high-intensity training.

You can find more information about the gym on Bodyrock‘s website.

NETFLIX NEWS: Dating Around season 2 start date has been confirmed

Where is Nate now?

During the lockdown period, Nate has been sharing a lot of workout videos and training tips to his followers.

Make sure you follow Bodyrock’s Instagram page where Nate launches regular transformation challenges for those who want to take their fitness on a new level.

Follow the gym under the handle @bodyrockbootcamp.

WATCH QUEER EYE SEASON 5 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK