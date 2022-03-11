Making Fun on Netflix: What happens to the builds?













Netflix show Making Fun sees Jimmy DiResta and his team make inventions, first suggested by children on a Zoom call. Ever wondered where the toys actually go, though? Do the kids receive their real-life builds?

Kids pitch their idea to the team, who decide whether to out rightly refuse to make a product, or proceed to get to work. Filmed in Jimmy’s real-life workshop, the makers spend their working day creating the inventions.

You may be wondering what happens to the items once completed. Many fans are curious to find out the location of the show’s gurgling guts toy, and where they could get their hands on the series’ builds themselves.

Making Fun: The children’s inventions

From a massive guitar to a dinosaur, the kids featuring on Making Fun come up with all sorts of ideas. From a giant rock, paper, scissors model to an actual time machine request, they cannot always be realistically fulfilled.

However, the crew claim they can “build anything” and so the kids take them for their word. A fart humidifier was another request, and in another, a catapult that literally throws cat poop.

If it’s interesting or doable, then Jimmy gets to work, with the crew alongside to help him. But anyone who poses an unrealistic product hears the word “next”, just before he moves on to the next kids with an idea.

One of the builds literally involves a taco-spewing T-rex that sits on a toilet!

kids just want to see animals and things farting LMAO #makingfun — UNIQUE. (@KD2TRAPPY) March 10, 2022

What happens to the show’s builds?

Jimmy DiResa confirmed that he has all of the builds made during Making Fun. Within his Instagram comments, a fan asked him whether they get given to the children after completion, or if they are destroyed or kept.

The truth is that Jimmy has kept them safe, including the vomiting T-Rex. A fan asked: “Are they given to the kids? Are they destroyed? Do you keep them? My husband loves tacos so he now wants me to make him a taco dinosaur.”

He simply replied with a heart emoji: “We have them all.” Jimmy also shared a stained glass dinosaur picture which was made throughout the Netflix series, made with Total Boat resins.

Didn't think Sunday mornings would consist of watch 5 burly dudes building a taco vomiting T-Rex but here we are.#dadlife #makingfun #itsactuallyawesome pic.twitter.com/ROsQZGsudd — Tim Beeden (@beedendoesbooks) March 6, 2022

Gurglin Gutz toy made by Jimmy

Created by Jimmy DiResta and his brother Joey, and manufactured by 4Kidz, Inc, Gurglin Gutz was a toy that resembled human organs. A toy brain, eye, heart and stomach was the full collection made available to kids.

The DiResta brothers first took their concept (a prototype consisting of a condom filled with tomato juice and a hollow ball) to brothers Jeffery and Keneth Lewis of 4Kidz, Inc., in 1994.

In 1995, Gurglin Gutz was launched and successfully shipped over 10 million pieces in its first five years! Fans can still purchase the ’80s toys today for prices from $30, by heading to the 4Kidz, Inc. website.

