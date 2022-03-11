Making Fun’s Netflix location is set inside Jimmy DiResta’s workshop













Netflix has brought out a toy-filled invention show called Making Fun, and viewers are loving the builds. Have you ever wondered where the cast actually films the series? Well, it’s a not a set but a real shop you can visit.

The workshop is basically Jimmy DiResta’s home, where he spends most of his time relaxing, but also designing inventions. In the upstate New York location, he and the crew take ideas via Zoom from various kids.

Depending on whether they like the invention idea or not, Jimmy and his co-stars get to work on turning thoughts into a literal reality: aka, making children’s dreams come true. Basically, they put Bob the Builder out of action.

So, where exactly is Making Fun filmed? We have the exact location – which you can really see from the outside.

Making Fun on Netflix: Location

The Making Fun show on Netflix was filmed at Jimmy DiResta’s workshop in New York. The exact location is top secret, but the star’s website states the shop’s distribution address is: I Make Retail LLC, Syosset, New York.

Workshops for customers are often held at the filming location, which is based at East Durham NY 12423. It is actually a large barn building situated at Jimmy’s home, where he breathes, lives and works.

Similar to Assembly Required, filmed inside Tim Allen’s garage, the garage is filled with tools, tables, and machinery for Jimmy DiResta, Derek Forestier, Paul Jackman, John Graziano, and Patrick Laperrière to get to work.

Can you visit the workshop?

Although there is no 24/7 opening allowing customers to walk in, you can book a workshop to attend there. However, Jimmy has online woodwork workshops which you can follow along, instructing you on how to build a toolbox.

Looking at the workshop’s Instagram page, several young DIYers appear to pay visits to the location, which has a round mosaic art piece above its doors and a huge wheel lying against the front window.

Inside the wooden barn are beams lining the ceilings, and a heavy load of machinery, tables and woodwork inside. The shop workers often leave the doors wide open while they are working, so you could catch a glimpse of them in action!

How to buy Jimmy DiResta’s building kit

Anyone can order a building kit from Walmart. Workshops currently available on the website allow fans to create a toolbox, birdhouse, barn or serving tray, depending on their preference, and follow step-by-step videos to make them.

Even if you are from outside the USA, Jimmy’s kits can be shipped to virtually any address in the world. There are restrictions on some products, while a few cannot be shipped to international destinations.

Fans can also purchase not toys, but items made by Jimmy himself, including a Diresta skeleton knife for $50, as well as letter pressings, custom accessories, tools and apparel. A magnetic pick, for example, will set you back $125.

WATCH MAKING FUN ON NETFLIX NOW

