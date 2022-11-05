









Cue the supercars, jaw-dropping homes, palm tree-lined streets, and celebrity clients, because Buying Beverly Hills officially dropped on Netlfix on November 4. The real estate-focused reality series follows the lives of the people who work at global company The Agency.

The Agency was founded by RHOBH star Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. He and his two daughters, Farrah and Alexia, appear on the show, as well as many of their friends and clients. So, let’s find out more about one prospective homebuyer from episode 3 – Mandana Bolourchi.

WARNING: BUYING BEVERLY HILLS SPOILERS AHEAD…

Who is Mandana Bolourchi?

Buying Beverly Hills episode 3 sees Mandana view a home with Melissa Platt, Mauricio, and Santiago Arana.

Introducing Mandana, Melissa says that she’s her “friend” and that Mandana has “royalty in her bloodline” and that she’s from Dubai.

Melissa adds: “Her family is huge. She has staff, she has bodyguards, and the price range of what she’s looking for? I’m very lucky, let’s put it that way.”

Mandana is 28 years old and is one of the best-known fashion influencers in the world. She says on Buying Beverly Hills that she’s Persian.

Mandana’s partner is on the Timberwolves

Melissa and Mandana explain on the Netflix series that she’s in a relationship with someone who plays for the Timberwolves.

Mandana’s boyfriend is Patrick Beverley. He played on the Minnesota Timberwolves team for a year from 2021 to 2022.

Now, Patrick plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s 34 years old and was born in Chicago, Illinois.

With 613K followers, Patrick can be found on Instagram at @patbev21.

Mandana Bolourchi collects cars

During her viewing on Buying Beverly Hills, Mandana wants to know how many cars can fit in the house’s garage. Mauricio tells her “12-15, so you’ll be good.” This is a key question for her as she is a Rolls Royce collector.

She also said that the mansion “reminded her of her home in Dubai,” so she’s clearly used to living in luxury.

Mandana has 555K followers on Instagram and can be found at @the.mandana.

She writes in her Instagram bio that she’s a: “Philanthropist, Fashion Expert, Rolls Royce Collector, Glam Queen.”

WATCH BUYING BEVERLY HILLS ON NETFLIX NOW

