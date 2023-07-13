Marcus Mariota is one of the three quarterbacks featured on Netflix’s brand new docu-series Quarterback. The show takes an exclusive look at the sportsmen during their 2022 season – on and off the field. Viewers get to see Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, and Marcus Mariota like never before. So, let’s find out more about Marcus Mariota’s wife, Kiyomi Cook.

Quarterback is Netflix‘s first partnership with the NFL. The series drops on the streaming service on July 12 and sees the footballers tell the stories of their seasons through their eyes. During his 2022 season, Mariota took over as the starting quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons.

© 2023

Who is Marcus Mariota’s wife?

Atlanta Falcons player Marcus Mariota appears on Quarterback alongside his wife, Kiyomi Cook, in 2023.

The two got married in 2021 and during the Netflix series, they’re expecting their first child together.

Born in December 2022, Marcius and Kiyomi welcomed their daughter, Makaia, who he described as their “Christmas gift.”

In 2023, the Mariotas are moving to Philadelphia with their daughter as Marcus now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mariota met his wife at college

Speaking on Quarterback episode 2, Marcus explained that he was “homesick” when he first went to college.

The footballer hails from Hawaii and says during the Netflix series that he had a “culture shock” after growing up “in the middle of the Pacific on the islands” and then moving to attend the University of Oregon.

Here is where he met his now-wife, Kiyomi.

Marcus says that going to university provided him the opportunity of meeting her and that she helped him through his tough time adjusting to life in Oregon.

Kiyomi and Marcus studied chemistry and math together in their freshman year. During sophomore year, Kiyomi said that she thought their relationship was “platonic” before Marcus gave him her number and asked her out on a date.

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix

Kiyomi Cook was an athlete

Mariota’s wife not only attended the same college as him but she was also an athlete.

Speaking of his wife, he said that she “understands the demands of playing sports.”

She played women’s soccer during college and was a midfielder on the team.

Per her Go Ducks bio, Kiyomi’s parents are Karl and Carol Cook and she has one sister named Kerri.

Kiyomi is on Instagram, but her account is private. She shares a page for the couple’s dogs on IG – @urfavoritefrenchtons.

WATCH QUARTERBACK ON NETFLIX NOW