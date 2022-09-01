









Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim rounded of the latest season of the Netflix show breaking up with his co-star, Chrishell Stause. Since the show wrapped, Chrishell moved on with Australian musician G Flip. And in July 2022, Jason went public with his new love, Marie-Lou Nurk.

Jason is no stranger to having his relationships in the limelight and he not only dated Chrishell but another of his Selling Sunset costars, Mary Fitzgerald. So, let’s find out more about who Jason’s new beau is and whether she’s set to appear on the Netflix show or not.

Who is Marie-Lou Nurk?

Marie-Lou Nurk is Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim’s girlfriend.

She’s a 25-year-old Paris-based model who hails from Germany.

Marie-Lou has almost 18K followers on Instagram and can be found at @marielounurk.

Marie and Jason’s age gap

Jason, 45, and Marie-Lou, 25, made their Red Carpet debut as a couple in 2022.

The pair has a 20-year age gap but, speaking to People, they said that it’ll likely work in their favour.

Jason said: “I’m more open to being a husband than I am a father right now… I like the idea that there’s no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us.”

Marie-Lou added: “I think for the next 10 years, I’m good. And that’s a long time, so I’m not even thinking about it yet.”

Judging by Marie-Lou’s Instagram Stories, she and Jason have been spending lots of time together and he even caught a plane with her back to Paris at the end of August. She captioned the video: “When you tell him that you have to go back to Paris and he suddenly sits next to you”.

Will she be on Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset has been renewed for season 6 and the show’s cast members are set to return including Jason and his twin brother, Brett, and Chrishell Stause.

Speaking to People of when he first met Marie-Lou in Mykonos, Jason said that she hadn’t watched the show and didn’t really know who he was.

He confirmed to People that his new boo has filmed “a couple of times” for the Netflix series, but added that she doesn’t have a “desire for publicity.”

