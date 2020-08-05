The world has quickly fallen head over heels for Australian dating series Love on the Spectrum, as its arrive on Netflix this summer.

The dating show originally aired on ABC Australia back in November 2019, but has since come to Netflix to stream worldwide.

It follows young autistic adults as they navigate the world of dating, and has been praised for its “compassionate” and “heartwarming” approach to sharing these stories.

One of the cast members who stood out to viewers was undeniably Mark Radburn. Mark quickly won over Love on the Spectrum viewers with his passion for Jurassic Park. But where is Mark now? We’ve gone digging for updates on what happened next for Mark. Find out where he is in 2020 here.

Who is Mark Radburn?

Mark Radburn is a 29-year-old from New South Wales, Australia.

We are introduced to Mark in the second episode of Love on the Spectrum season 1.

Mark has dreams of becoming a palaeontologist.

NETFLIX NEWS : We found Ruth from Love on the Spectrum on Instagram!

Mark’s Love on the Spectrum journey

Mark’s first date was with 23-year-old Maddi. Things went well however Mark was then friend-zoned and had to be consoled by his father, in one of the series’ most moving moments.

Next, Mark takes dating advice from his friend Ryan, who asks him to flatter a girl to get her to like him back. This doesn’t work out well and so Mark decides to attend a dating boot camp session run by clinical psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Laugeson.

Then, equipped with new dating skills, Mark met Lauren, who’s passionate about animals. The series’ epilogue reveals that Mark meets Lauren for a second date but does not say where their relationship ends up.

I love Mark, I could watch him all day!#LoveOnTheSpectrum — Paul (@itspaulactually) July 27, 2020

Where is Mark Radburn now?

Inevitably, plenty of Netflix viewers who watched the first season of Love on the Spectrum wanted updates on where the cast were.

Mark spoke Refinery 29 that he’s now more equipped than ever to find the one. He said: “I learned to ask a lot of questions and how to talk and behave when dating. Having these skills has really built up my confidence, and it’s given me a new lease on the wonderful but complicated world of love and relationships.”

Mark also appeared in Netflix’s update video, where he said, “I’m still looking for love. It’s something worth fighting for.”

WATCH LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK