Marvin Achi on The Circle season 5 is no stranger to fame. He appeared on America’s Got Talent when he was supposed to be entering Big Brother but is now trying to win over fellow contestants on Netflix.

The Circle season 5 cast on Netflix has already been introduced after four episodes were released. Many instantly recognized Marvin from AGT and realized he was the guy who pulled out of the Big Brother 24 cast.

In June 2022, it was revealed that he was no longer appearing on BB24 on the same day the CBS show was due to air. As his replacement, Joseph Abdin was added to the line-up. So, who is Marvin?

LOOK BACK: AGT star Marvin Achi suddenly pulls out of Big Brother 24 cast

Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Meet Marvin on The Circle

Marvin Achi is a contestant on The Circle season 5. He’s 28 years old and works as a chemical engineer. Marvin hails from Houston, Texas. He was born in a small village in Nigeria but says he’s now “living the American dream.”

He has three degrees in chemical engineering, chemistry, and mathematics. However, Marvin is downplaying his intelligence to his fellow stars and says he’s going into the show as a personal trainer.

Marvin is also a USA Fitness Natural Champion who was 27 when he entered The Circle for filming. You may recognize him from America’s Got Talent, when he worked on an experiment, stripped off his coat and shirt, and flexed his pecs.

He was set to go on Big Brother 24

Marvin was all set to join 15 other houseguests on Big Brother 24 until July 6, 2022, when the show’s Twitter page revealed that he would no longer be appearing on the CBS reality TV competition – hours before it aired.

As reported by The Sun, he was allegedly fired due to contractual reasons, Several fans also tried to guess what went down when it came to swapping out cast members for the 2022 reality TV series.

One wrote: “Marvin is on AGT this season and made it to the live shows. He can’t do both. His contract with NBC wouldn’t allow him to do BB. I gather he fought it until CBS had to make the call to remove him.”

The Circle star on Instagram

Marvin is all about fitness on Instagram. He claims that he’s “shredded to the core” and often shares advice on how to stay motivated at the gym and what to eat to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire follows Marvin on the platform, as they both take fitness training seriously. Marvin provides one-on-one coaching, sells Zindu Protein, and offers workouts and meal plans for clients.#

With at least 536K followers on Instagram, it’s clear that Marvin is well-known in the fitness industry, and has three main personal training goals clearly stated in his bio: “Lose Fat, Build Muscle & Get Lean.”

WATCH THE CIRCLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know