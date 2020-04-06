Who is Masha Diduk? Tiger King star Jeff Lowe introduces the new model nanny to fans

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has quickly rapt up the attention of the world.

With a cast of characters unlike anything we’ve ever seen, the Netflix docu-series essentially writes itself, as the viewers follow the crazy lives of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Doc Antle, and Jeff Lowe.

Jeff Lowe, the current owner of Joe Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, was late to the series, becoming a focus in the later episodes. But it didn’t take long for Jeff to make his mark.

But who is Jeff’s nanny, Masha Diduk? An interview between Jeff, his wife, David Spade and the new nanny has got everyone talking!

Who is Masha Diduk?

Masha Diduk is a Las Vegas-based model, Instagram influencer, and supposed “nanny.”

She is currently repped by MMG.

Masha does not actually show up in the filming of Tiger King, instead she has appeared as Jeff Lowe’s nanny in an episode of David Spade’s Lights Out. This interview was released on March 29th, 2020 and Masha was revealed as Jeff and Lauren’s nanny to baby Sarah.

Masha Diduk and Tiger King

Jeff Lowe, Joe Exotic’s ex-business partner mentor who runs the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, spoke about how he wanted to get a nanny for his child. Jeff’s wife Lauren was pregnant with their child during the filming of Tiger King.

They speak about getting a nanny in episode 7. And this scene shocked viewers for numerous reasons. One, Jeff said he wanted a nanny who was “enjoyable to look at,” and two, Jeff admitted he wanted a nanny so Lauren could “back in the gym.”

Masha explained to TMZ that she met Jeff and Lauren in Las Vegas four years ago. This was when they were living in Vegas, as seen in Tiger King. She also explained that she’s merely working as a nanny for the Lowes part-time, as her modelling work has dried up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite how screwed up the entire #TigerKing series was, nothing disturbed me more than when Jeff Lowe talked about getting his pregnant wife “back in the gym quick” and the necessity of hiring a good looking nanny. pic.twitter.com/iAXppa78ZZ — Ho Exotic (@annnab123) March 29, 2020

Even before Masha was associated with the mega-hit Tiger King, she already had a tonne of fans of her own.

Now, Masha has over 225,000 followers and counting.

