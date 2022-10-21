Matt and Colleen have Love Is Blind fans divided over whether they'll last











Given how successful seasons 1 and 2 of Love Is Blind were, it’s no surprise that the Netflix show is back for a third time in 2022. A brand new batch of singletons gathered into the pods on October 19 and began getting to know their potential future spouses without seeing their faces. Love Is Blind couple Matt and Colleen have got viewers talking on Twitter just a few episodes into season 3.

Judging by the previous two seasons of the Netflix show, true love can be found after getting married sight unseen. But, fans are yet to find out how this year’s romances will play out. Nick and Vanessa Lachey are hosting season 3 and will guide the couples along on their journey into marriage.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

Meet Matt and Colleen

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed are one of the couples who got engaged on Love Is Blind season 3.

Colleen is a 25-year-old ballet dancer and digital PR strategist who described herself in episode 1 as a “terrible flirter”. She has over 7K followers on Instagram and can be found @jellybean.colleen.

Matt is 27 and works as a VP of an aerospace manufacturing company. He can be found on Instagram with over 4K followers at @matt_bolton24.

Matt and Colleen on Love Is Blind

After speaking to other people in the pods, Matt and Colleen eventually found a connection with one another.

Colleen was initially speaking to Brennon in the pods, but he opted to follow his heart and pursue Alexa. She later felt rejected by Cole and said that she felt as though she was judged as being a “super shallow person”.

Matt and Colleen got talking and it wasn’t long before Matt got down on one knee and they were engaged and later enjoying their honeymoon.

Matt explained his past experiences of love, including a 10-year-long relationship that left him heartbroken. However, both his and Colleen’s relationship goals appear to align and they were both excited at the prospect of marriage four weeks on from their honeymoon.

Love Is Blind fans are divided over the pair

Love Is Blind fans have taken to Twitter since season 3 dropped with many weighing in on what they think of the couples so far.

Some are backing Colleen and Matt as a couple that will last, tweeting: “Colleen and Matt, I was wrong about her doing third choice though they’re actually one of the legit ones”.

However others aren’t so sure that they’re a good match and one Twitter user wrote that they think that Matt and Colleen could be following in the footsteps of former Love Is Blind stars: “Calling it now. Colleen and Matt are the Damien and Gigi of this season. they’re gonna hate each other after this”.

Another tweeted: “Colleen is giving “I picked Matt to stay on the show vibes” and Matt seems like the sweetest. I hope I’m wrong.”

