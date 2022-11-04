









Boasting palm tree-lined streets, The Beverly Hills Hotel, tonnes of designer brand stores, and many celebrity residents, what’s not to love about Beverly Hills? Netflix viewers can get a glimpse of some of the city’s most lavish homes during a brand new series – Buying Beverly Hills – in 2022.

As well as Mauricio Umansky, his daughters Farrah and Alexia and realtors such as Ben Belack, Santiago Arana is one of the cast members of the new Netflix series. Episodes 1 to 8 are available to watch on November 4 and fans already can’t get enough of the real-estate-focused reality series. Let’s find out more about Santiago from Buying Beverly Hills…

Meet Santiago Arana

Santiago Arana is Principal and Managing Partner at The Agency.

He’s 42 years old and is described by The Agency’s founder, Mauricio Umansky as an: “…extraordinary real estate agent.”

Mauricio dubs Santiago: “Santi, the Bolivian Bull,” during Buying Beverly Hills.

Santiago hails from Sucre, the capital of Bolivia.

Per DIGS in 2021, Santiago “turned $120 in his pocket into $4 billion in real estate” in his career so far.

Santiago on Buying Beverly Hills

Senior realtor Santiago first appears on Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills during episode 3.

Per The Agency website, he joined the company in 2014, and: “To date, he has closed over $4 billion in real estate, netting nearly $2.5 billion in sales volume from 2017-2021.”

Santiago’s co-star, Joey, playfully refers to him as “God,” during the show and the two work together on selling Joey’s family’s property in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods of LA.

Meet the realtor on Instagram

With 36K followers and a certified blue tick, Santiago can be found on Instagram at @santiagoarana.

He writes in his IG bio that he’s a “father” and “developer” as well as principal at The Agency.

Judging by his Instagram page, Santiago’s passion is real estate. He does also share snaps of his loved ones on the ‘gram including his kids and family.

