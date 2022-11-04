









As Mauricio Umansky makes deals on fancy US properties on Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills, viewers are asking just how tall he is compared to wife Kyle Richards, who has been dubbed “tiny” by RHOBH fans in the past.

Usually, Mauricio doesn’t stay in the limelight too much, despite being the husband to an incredibly famous cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. So when he launched his own Netflix show, fans were surprised.

We see how the realtor and agency owner lives it up in Los Angeles, and get to know him for way more than just being Kyle’s husband. From his height to his age, Reality Titbit has the lowdown on Mauricio’s background.

Mauricio Umansky’s height

Mauricio is 5ft 9in (1.75m) Biography Gist reports. This makes him a fair few feet taller than his wife Kyle. And it’s not just his height that Buying Beverly Hills viewers are talking about as he’s worth a huge $100 million.

He was diagnosed with a condition called neutropenia as a child, which is an abnormally low white blood cell count. As a result, he was in and out of hospital from a young age, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Mauricio is always growing new heights in the business world, consistently taking high spots in official real estate agent rankings. Since launching his firm The Agency, the company has sold more than $1.5 billion worth of property.

How tall is his wife Kyle Richards?

Kyle’s petite frame is 5ft 2in (1.57m). In 2019, Bravo reports an Instagram follower asked: “How tall is Kyle? She looks tiny.” Kyle wasn’t shy to answer the question, responding with: “5’2″ and 125 pounds right now. I should be 120.”

She had posted a slideshow of herself in dresses with thigh-high slits that made her legs look a million miles long. However, the truth is that Kyle is a lot shorter than Mauricio and often wears heels which make her appear taller.

Kyle is always keeping her body in shape and regularly exercises when she isn’t busy filming for RHOBH. She has also given birth to four children, including Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, who she had at the age of 19 to a previous husband.

How old is Buying Beverly Hills star Mauricio?

Mauricio was born on June 25, 1970, making him 52 years old. He married a then-pregnant Kyle in 1996, when he was 25 and she was 27. The couple have gone on to have a happy 25 years of marriage – and counting!

He is a father-of-three to 26-year-old Alexia Umansky, born on June 18, 1996, Sophia Kylie, born on January 18, 2000, and Portia, born on March 1, 2008. Before meeting Mauricio, Kyle had a daughter Farrah, who is now 34.

