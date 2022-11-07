









Mauricio Umansky’s net worth is a topic on many Netflix viewers’ minds following the release of new series Buying Beverly Hills. The show dropped on Netflix on November 4 and follows the CEO and employees of global real estate company, The Agency.

The Agency’s headquarters are in the iconic city of Beverly Hills. Mauricio says that the city is a “brand of its own” and that his business is the “best global real estate company in the world.” He and his staff members are selling properties worth millions every day, so let’s find out more about Mauricio’s net worth.

Cr. Courtesy of NETFLIX/© 2022 Netflix, Inc.

Meet Mauricio

Many people who have tuned into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recognize Mauricio as being the husband of Kyle Richards.

He’s 52 years old and was born in Mexico. Mau married Kyle in 1996 and together they have four daughters.

Besides being a husband of a Real Housewife, Mauricio has his hands full running a successful real estate company. He’s the founder and owner of The Agency and viewers are finally getting to see what that entails on Buying Beverly Hills.

NO WAY: Sonika Vaid jumped from American Idol finals to The Agency in 2019

The Agency is a global company

Speaking on Buying Beverly Hills, Mauricio says that he “put all his eggs in one basket” with the company.

The Agency operates in 40 offices worldwide and started eight years ago, per Alexia on the Netflix show.

Two of his four daughters have followed in his footsteps into the real estate world. Farrah makes seven figures in her role as a senior realtor at The Agency.

The Agency’s website states that it has made over $45 billion in global sales and it has over 1,500 employees worldwide.

Mauricio Umansky’s net worth

Mauricio was born in Mexico City and his family moved to Los Angeles when he was six. The Buying Beverly Hills star’s first job saw him working for his dad and he later went on to work in the clothing business.

He lost his job in the clothing industry, but after encouragement from his wife, Kyle, he got a real estate license.

Now, he’s running The Agency which operates in six countries around the world.

During Buying Beverly Hills episode 1, Mau says: “I’ve sold more $20 million dollar homes than anybody else in the country and I think more $100 million dollar homes.”

Celebrity Net Worth writes that Mauricio’s net worth is $100 million in 2022. His wife’s net worth is also set at $100 million per Celebrity Net Worth, while Kathy and Rick Hilton’s is estimated at $350 million.

View Instagram Post

WATCH BUYING BEVERLY HILLS ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK