Ali Bouzari is a judge on Netflix’s mouth-watering new show, Snack Vs Chef. From being a co-founder of a food company to his appearance as a guest on TEDX, the star is already much-loved by the show’s viewers.

Twelve chefs go head-to-head in a snack showdown where they must recreate iconic snacks, while inventing original snacks inspired by beloved classics. However, only one chef will prevail to claim the $50,000 prize.

Ali is keeping tabs on each competitor to see who impresses him the most, alongside his fellow judges. So how did the Netflix star become so well-established in the food industry and what’s his background?

Meet Ali Bouzari

Ali Bouzari is a culinary scientist, author, educator, and co-founder of Pilot R&D, a culinary research and development company, and Render, a new food company that collaborates with the best restaurant chefs in the country.

A chef with a Ph.D. in food biochemistry, Ali is now a judge on Netflix’s Snack Vs. Chef. He’s so dedicated to getting things right that he spent four years perfecting and replicating his mashed potatoes recipe!

Ali has featured on Forbes’ and Zagat’s 30 Under 30 lists, as a contributor to Popular Science, Eater, and WIRED, and as a guest expert on NPR, TEDx, TODAY, and Iron Chef America. He also wrote a book that won a 2017 IACP award.

His book, Ingredient: Unveiling the Essential Elements of Food, was recognised for being the Best Reference Book. He also writes a monthly column, Housemade, for the San Francisco Chronicle, where he dives into restaurant dishes.

His wife calls him ‘star’ on Snack Vs. Chef

Ali’s top fan is his wife Elizabeth, who called him a “star” following his Snack Vs. Chef appearance. It’s also clear that the judge’s famous friends are over the moon for his Netflix appearance, with many telling him how excited they are.

Actor Glenn Howerton wrote on his Instagram, where Ali promoted the series: “Whoa!! Can’t wait to see this!”

John Ross Bowie, known for playing Barry Kripke on The Big Bang Theory, said: “Oh f*** yes – you and @harikondabolu? This is awesome!!!”

“Snacks talking about snacks???? YES PLZ,” wrote actress Elizabeth Ho.

Ali’s wife and food career

Ali married his wife Elizabeth Alderfer in September 2018. The happy couple have been wed for four years, with his wife writing on Instagram on their anniversary in 2022: “Love doing life with you.”

Elizabeth is an actress on CBS show United States of Al, A.P. Bio on Peacock and Netflix’s Disjointed. The successful couple are always up for laugh too, having dressed as Vinny Gambini and Mona Lisa Vito for Halloween.

Alongside his happy marriage, Ali has collaborated with top restaurants in his food career, like State Bird Provisions, Benu, Eleven Madison Park, The Restaurant at Meadowood, and the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group.

