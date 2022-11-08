









Keegan Rosenberger is Buying Beverly Hills star Allie Lutz’ husband. The real estate agent isn’t the only successful half of their marriage, as Keegan is the CEO of a media company that produced the popular Fifty Shades trilogy.

Allie met her “prince,” had three children and got married after The Hills. Now, she works for The Agency, the subject of Netflix reality show Buying Beverly Hills. And her husband is just as driven when it comes to working hard.

Keegan is the CEO and co-founder of Cavalry Media, the production company behind several huge series, like House of Cards and Fifty Shades. Let’s find out more about his net worth and career.

Meet Allie Lutz’ husband

Allie Lutz’ husband is Keegan Rosenberger, known as the CEO of Cavalry media company, a leading media platform with operations spanning film & TV, talent management and podcasts. He can be found on Instagram at @keegrose.

He is also a member of YPO on the board of St. Jude Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and was recently recognized by Variety as one of Hollywood’s New Leaders under the age of 40 in 2021.

Before co-founding his company in 2018, he graduated from Saint Anselm College in 2005 after completing his studies at Lasalle Academy in 2001. Originally from Seekonk, Massachusetts, Keegan is now a father-of-three.

Keegan Rosenberger’s net worth

Keegan is worth just under $2 million, Gossip Next Door reports. His wife Allie has a net worth of $7.5 million, meaning that together, they are worth around $9.5 million combined. Power couple alert!

Cavalry Media’s past projects include House of Cards, The Social Network, Captain Phillips, 21 and the Fifty Shades Trilogy and have grossed $2 billion in global box office receipts. The firm works with Netflix, Disney, Amazon and more.

Before launching the firm, Keegan worked for EVP in the strategy and corporate development department for five years, after six years as a vice president for investment banking at New York company NEBC.

Allie and Keegan: Timeline

Allie and Keegan got engaged in October 2016 at the San Ysidro Ranch, Santa Barbara, before becoming parents to three kids and three dogs. After getting married in Mexico, they settled in the South Bay community as a family-of-five.

They welcomed their eldest into the world in April 2017, before welcoming their second child just over a year later. The couple’s youngest daughter was then born in October 2021, who they named Scottie Liv Rosenberger.

