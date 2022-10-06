Meet Bling Empire's reiki healer Janice on Instagram











The third instalment of Netflix’s Bling Empire introduces viewers to reiki healer Janice, with fans curious to know more about her away from the show.

In the new series, Kim invites Janice to help guide her and some of her fellow Bling Empire stars through a healing session, with Janice’s name having even made the title of an episode in the series.

While audiences got to know her briefly in the series, we found the healer on social media. Let us introduce you to Bling Empire’s Janice on Instagram.

Janice helps Bling Emire stars in healing session

During the fifth episode of the show, viewers were introduced to Janice as some of the cast jetted to Malibu on a mini-vacation.

In the series, Kim Lee, Kevin Kreider, Kane Lim, and Kelly Mi Li had chosen to have a getaway together amid festering tensions. While they were vacationing together, Kim invited Janice, who is a reiki healer, to do a session with the group.

For those who are not familiar with reiki, as explained by Cleaveland Clinic, it is a healing technique that focuses on destressing and relaxation.

While Janice was seen to help out with the group’s feelings toward each other, she also caught the eye of Kevin, with the two even later going on a date together.

Image from Netflix Media site. Season 3 Episode 5 BLING EMPIRE. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Meet the Bling Empire healer on Instagram

As per her Instagram bio, Janice, who goes by tara.tigress on the platform, describes herself as an “intuitive healer,” “mentor,” and “reiki master.”

She is also certified as a “goddess yoga instructor,” and in June, Janice announced her certification in a post as she noted it to focus on the “art of sacred and sensual movement.” In a post in April, she also noted how she was also expanding into the world of “mediumship.”

Across Janice’s photos on her feed, she is seen to be at one with nature, with many uploads on her page picturing her posing within the wilderness and by the sea.

She also often offers her healing wisdom with her over 10,000 followers in the form of videos, as well as her love of music, as in others, she has shared original songs she has written as she plays the ukulele.

Janice hinted about her appearance earlier this week

Ahead of the new series, Janice alluded to her appearance as she teased she would be on “a top 10 Netflix show” in a video.

In the caption of the post, Janice revealed the show in question was indeed Bling Empire as she opened up about keeping her feature a secret over the past year.

Following the show’s release, Janice shared her thanks to the cast of the show and its team in another post as she gushed about being able to “share love, empathy, communication and energy” on the series.