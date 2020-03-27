University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches returns on Friday, March 27th to Netflix with its second instalment.

Back once again is their resident queen of cars, Constance Nunes.

Although fans of the show fell for Constance in the first season, there was much confusion about Constance’s actual involvement in the series and whether she actually does the car repairs.

So, with the second season kicking off, we thought it best to get to know Constance better and find out more about her involvement in Car Masters.

Meet Constance from Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Constance Nunes is one of the mechanics featured on Car Masters: Rust to Riches. She works at Gotham Garage, which is featured on the show. Gotham Garage is owned by Mark Towle.

It is unconfirmed how old Constance is, but her birthday is on November 17th.

Before Constance starred on the series, she had also found slight fame working as a model. Constance, who grew up in California but is of Portuguese descent, has worked on campaigns for the likes Wrangler, Jockey, Jlux Label, Javanan Magazine, and Feral Cosmetics.

Constance has also starred in many commercials including ones for Reebok, Motorola and Kim Kardashian Hollywood Game, as well as for Kia’s Superbowl Commercial back in 2016.

Those are not the only screens Constance has appeared on, as she has also been a stuntwoman in Hollywood movies such as Bring it On and DodgeBall.

Is Constance really a mechanic?

Yes, Constance truly does know all about cars!

Constance grew up watching her dad drag race and build muscle cars, and she helped in his garage from a young age. This passion extended to her adult life, and Constance has gone on to found her own business, Cars by Constance.

Constance got her start modelling at car trade shows, but it didn’t take long for Constance to start doing what she truly loved which was building the cars. She has over 12 years of experience in the industry.

Over the years, Constance has worked for BMW, Acura, Audi, and Ford. She has worked in their service departments and as an aftermarket director.

Follow Constance on Instagram

It comes as no surprise that the gorgeous model mechanic has plenty of fans flocking to her Instagram to show support. Constance has over 418,000 followers as of publication date!

You can follow Constance @constance_nunes.

The vast majority of Constance’s social media feed is dominated by car content, but there are the odd modelling snaps here and there, plus the occasional snaps with her husband Jared Toller.

