Too Hot To Handle Season 4 has dropped on Netflix and 10 hot singles, including Creed, entered the new Caribbean villa. The streaming platform has dropped the first five episodes, with the final five releasing on December 14th.

Although only half the season has dropped, the singles have already bought the drama! Strong couples have also been formed, and temptation may have already gotten the better of some of them!

Creed McKinnon was the first male to enter the villa and he definitely made an entrance! We take a look into Creed from Too Hot To Handle and his time in the villa so far.

*** TOO HOT TO HANDLE SEASON 4 SPOILERS BELOW ***

Who is Creed from Too Hot To Handle?

Creed is a 24-year-old from Perth, Australia. As per Screenrant, he left home at just 14 years old to move to South Africa.

In his Netflix introduction, he tells viewers he grew up in a beauty salon, where he learned how to “spray tan a woman.” We’re sure his future partner will be happy!

In terms of his job now, Creed is co-founder of his business VersaWare Technologies. The company creates the next generation of kitchen gadgets for mindful eating and nutritionally-motivated meal preparation.

Creed on Instagram

At the time of writing, Creed has 34.5k followers on Instagram, and we’re sure these numbers will keep rising!

On his Too Hot To Handle promo picture he captioned: “Close your eyes mum, I brought the thunder from down under 🦘🇦🇺🐨” he definitely wasn’t lying there!

Despite telling co-star Kayla he didn’t have eyes for anyone else on the first day, Creed took a shine to Sophie later on and the feeling was mutual. However, the pairing was tested with the two new shock arrivals.

We guess we’ll have to wait until the next bunch of episodes are released to find out how things progress!

Some fans may also have seen Creed posting photo’s with a specific woman before the show, calling her his ‘soulmate.’ However, it seems the pair are just friends and he tagged the location as ‘friendzone.’

Creed was recently spotted in London

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed from Creed’s Instagram that he was in London last week. He posted a picture in the capital with the caption: “Just touched down in London town 🦘x🇬🇧”

Fans can’t help but wonder if he’s come to visit Too Hot To Handle co-star Sophie, who’s from England.

Of course, neither of the two has confirmed or denied the relationship on social media as the cast will be under strict rules to keep it under wraps until the full series has aired.

We guess we’ll have to keep on watching to find out!

