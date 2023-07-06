The Deep Fake Love cast on Netflix involves five couples who watch their partner ‘cheat’… but is it just AI technology or are they really being unfaithful? Raquel Sanchez Silva hosts the new reality show. Let’s meet the ten participants who have been brave enough to see if they can trust their other half.

The reality show follows an innovative format in which couples face deepfake technology. This artificial intelligence technique modifies images, forcing them to differentiate between what is real and what is not. At the end of the competition lies a whopping 100,000 euros, but only if they guess correctly. So, who are the couples?

Credit: Netflix

Meet the Deep Fake Love cast

Raquel Sanchez Silva

Photo by Beatriz Velasco/WireImage

Age: 50

Job: Presenter and writer

Partner: Matias Dumont

Children: Bruno and Mateo (7)

Net worth: 5 million euros

Raquel is a Spanish television presenter and writer. After studying journalism, she started working for local television in Plasencia. After that, she was a news anchor on Telemadrid and she started working for Canal+.

When Cuatro was merged into the Mediaset España group, she started working on reality shows on Telecinco. In 2015, she was hired by the subscription platform Movistar+ to host, beginning in 2016, a daily talk show, Likes.

In 2017, she was announced as the presenter of Maestros de la Costura, the Spanish version of The Great British Sewing Bee, on TVE. Then, in October 2018, she began hosting the daily talk show Lo Siguiente on TVE.

Manuel and Aida

Relationship length: 1 and a half years

Instagram: @aidagvila / @manudcapri

Manuel revealed that he feels Aida is the love of his life, which he knew when he first met her. They have both “achieved a lot” and entered the experiment while organizing their wedding.

They both live in Granada together. An emotional Aida revealed in episode 1: “Manuel is my Prince Charming. I want to make sure I say ‘I do’ to the right person.”

Angel and Gabriela

Relationship length: Five years

Instagram: @angelmsantiago / @gabriela_fdb

They describe themselves as the “perfect couple” and feel super connected. Angel said, “With a look, we tell each other everything. I want to do this for her to realize she can trust me.”

Paula and Javi

Relationship length: Five years

Instagram: @pauladimartino / @javiramon14

Paula was emotional on Deep Fake Love. The couple had a break after Javi left her, and “told her a few lies” when they got back together. Javi said: “Knowing I could lose her makes me nervous.”

Isa and Ruben

Relationship length: 8 months

Instagram: @issabelbc / @rbncorreia_13

Digital creator Ruben proposed to Isa after finding a “magical connection” with her. Isa admitted she has “a little bit of fear” about being one of Deep Fake Love’s couples, but the two can be 100% themselves together.

Alejandro and Ramon

Relationship length: Almost five years

Instagram: @alejandro__calvo / @ram_pit

Ramon revealed that he felt nervous before starting the experiment as his biggest fear is that he “might discover something about Alejandro that he doesn’t see.”

Alejandro described their relationship as “idyllic” as they spend all day together, but added that they want to miss each other a bit so that the distance gives them the spark they need.

WATCH DEEP FAKE LOVE ON NETFLIX NOW