Next in Fashion is back with 12 new talented designers competing for the huge cash prize, including designer Nigel Xavier.

It’s been a long three-year wait, but finally, Netflix’s most intense fashion show, Next in Fashion is back, with the return of host Tan France, who’s joined by a new face to the show, supermodel Gigi Hadid, who has replaced Alexa Chung.

We take a closer look into Next in Fashion designer Nigel Xavier, who will be hoping to follow in season 1 winner Minju Kim‘s footsteps.

Who is Nigel Xavier?

Nigel Xavier hails from Atlanta. Before becoming a designer, Nigel was a high school footballer but chose to go down the fashion route.

He told Netflix that he cites “fabrics, materials, culture, and nostalgia” as his primary influences.

He specializes in denim designs, and his looks draw heavily from the 90s-2000s fashion.

The Next in Fashion star has some famous friends

Nigel’s no stranger to a blue tick on Instagram, as he already has many comments on his Instagram.

On his Next in Fashion promo post, Nigel wrote: “Can’t wait for you to watch me compete on Next in Fashion! They brought out some of the biggest names in the industry to help judge our work!”

He had some impressive responses, one being from record producer Sonny Digital who wrote: “Moon man going to the moon.”

Model Beija Marie Velez wrote: “Can’t wait to tune in and support!!!”

We guess he’ll have two more blue ticks to add to the list in Tan France and Gigi Hadid.

Meet Nigel on Instagram

Nigel can be found on Instagram @nigelxavier_.

At the time of writing, he has 16k followers, and we’re sure this is set to rise even more after his Next in Fashion debut.

He posts all of his stunning denim designs, so if you like what you see on the show, you won’t regret following the designer.

WATCH NEXT IN FASHION SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX FROM MARCH 3RD

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK