Next in Fashion is back with 12 new talented designers competing to win the huge cash prize, and a chance to debut their designs on Rent the Runway, including designer Usama Ishtay.

Season 2 of Next in Fashion is finally here, after the success of season 1 three years ago. Tan France will be back to host alongside new host Gigi Hadid who has replaced fellow supermodel Alexa Chung.

We take a closer look into Next in Fashion designer Usama Ishtay, who will be hoping to follow in season 1 winner Minju Kim‘s footsteps.

Who is Usama Ishtay?

Usama Ishtay is part of the Next in Fashion season 2 cast. He’s one of 12 designers competing for the top spot, alongside fellow contestant Nigel Xavier.

He currently resides in Los Angeles and was raised in Venezuela.

Before moving to Los Angeles in 2015 to study fashion, Usama owned a clothing store in Venezuela.

Throughout his design career, he has worked with big-name celebrities including Tyra Banks and Carrie Underwood.

The Next in Fashion star has his own brand

The Next in Fashion stars brand, named Usama Ishtay has had huge success.

From ballgowns to bodysuits, to custom-made wedding dresses, whatever you need, Usama’s brand definitely has it.

Their fifth collection entitled “ENIGMA” launched on October 2019 at Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Meet Usama on Instagram

Next in Fashion fans can find Usama on Instagram @usamaishtayofficial.

At the time of writing, he has 30.6k followers and we’re sure that’s set to rise as he makes his Netflix debut.

For those who want to get personal with the designer, his personal account on the platform is @usamaishtay.

You can see his fashion achievements over there, as well as some more personal posts, such as his worldwide travels to cities such as Paris and Marrakech.

WATCH NEXT IN FASHION SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX FROM MARCH 3RD

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK