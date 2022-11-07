









Eduardo Umansky is the man who co-founded The Agency, which is currently featured on Netflix’s real estate show Buying Beverly Hills. His son Mauricio, married to RHOBH’s Kyle Richards, is his righthand man in business.

Father-son duo Eduardo and Mauricio decided to launch into the world of real estate together by opening what is now a successful global luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company The Agency.

Eduardo has owned and managed many businesses since he graduated from The National University of Mexico as a public accountant, and specializes in finance and macroeconomics. Let’s get to know Mauricio’s dad.

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Wheelhouse

Meet Eduardo Umansky

Eduardo, Mauricio Umansky‘s father, is a luxury real estate agent. Born in Mexico City to Russian parents, he obtained a degree in Public Accounting with emphasis in financing from the National University of Mexico.

Part of The Umansky Team, the Beverly Hills resident offers several luxury listings such as vacant lots, some of which cost $40 million, as well as apartments and homes such as a $665,000 property in Acapulco.

He is a grandfather to Portia, Sophia and Alexia Umansky, and was born on August 22, 1943. The father-of-two moved his family from Mexico to the United Sates when Mauricio was six years old.

Mauricio and Eduardo started The Agency

In 2011, Mauricio and Eduardo started The Agency, which specializes in luxury properties in the Beverly Hills and surrounding area. The Umansky Team is now known as the #1 team in sales volume in Southern California.

Now, the firm has reached over 60 offices and more than six countries. Eduardo’s diverse business experience ranges from cotton importing to textile and garment manufacturing and now, to luxury real estate.

The Agency’s success has landed its own Netflix show, Buying Beverly Hills, just over a decade since it first launched! Its official website states that it is the “most followed real estate brand.”

Eduardo’s partner and family

Eduardo is in a relationship with a woman called Simin Tabibnia. She often attends events with him and works alongside him as part of The Umansky Team, as a “trusted” real estate agent in Los Angeles.

She serves clients in Brentwood, Bel Air, Westwood, Century City and Beverly Hills. Originally from Iran, Simin was introduced to the world of real estate through Eduardo – and the rest is history!

Simin, who has over 30 years of sales experience, spends her energy away from work on a cause she is passionate about, supporting organizations that are working towards bettering the lives of Iranian people.

She cares deeply about politics and her cat, Misha. Eduardo was previously married to TV personality Estella Sneider who he wed in 1968, and had two children with, Mauricio and Sharon. After 30 years of marriage, they divorced.

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Wheelhouse

WATCH BUYING BEVERLY HILLS ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK