The Hack My Home cast features four experts – including HGTV star Ati Williams – who use their design skills to transform families’ homes. Jessica Banks is also a star of the Netflix show. Let’s meet the talented Hack My Home Netflix experts who help clients experiencing a different version of the same problem – they need more space!

Families who don’t want to move or break the bank to upgrade their homes are visited by experts who specialize in specific areas of the design process. Think you recognize the Hack My Home cast already? They are all TV stars…

Hack My Home cast on Netflix

Ati Williams

Age: 44

Job: Designer and contractor

Partner: Rob Williams

Children: Amelia

Net worth: $2 million

Ati is the owner of Honeycomb Construction. From San Diego, the self-dubbed Renovation Ninja is a licensed builder, business owner, and property developer who hosted HGTV‘s DC Flippers with her husband.

The contractor and Rob have undertaken home-flipping projects in some of DC’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Now a Hack My Home expert, Ati has been featured in The New York Times, Washington Post and more.

Jessica Banks

Age: 51

Job: Construction engineer

Partner: None

Children: None

Net worth: $300,000

Jessica went to grad school, where she was part of the Humanoid Robotics Group and learned how to machine metal. She is the Brooklyn-born founder of Rock Paper Robot and was named one of Inc Magazine’s 100 Female Founders.

Now the owner of a kinetic furniture company, the inventor, entrepreneur, and roboticist holds degrees in both Engineering and Robotics from MIT and Physics at the University of Michigan.

Brooks Atwood

Age: 46

Job: Artist, designer, and actor

Partner: None

Children: None

Net worth: $4 million

Brooks is the co-founder of Berries Design and launched his own business, Brooks Atwood Design, in 2003. He was named one of the world’s innovative creators by Eyes In Magazine and is a professor at NJIT and Parsons.

His work as a designer was named as one of six Emerging US Design Practices by the Museum of Arts & Design with WantedDesign. Brooks even directed Margot Robbie for Esquire’s Ultimate Bachelor Pad!

Mikel Welch

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Affirm

Age: 43

Job: Interior design and lifestyle expert

Partner: None

Children: None

Net worth: $3 million

Mikel launched his interior design business at age 27 and now stars as a Hack My Home expert, as well as on Roku’s Murder House Flip. Based in New York, the presenter was named a 2020 Next Wave designer by House Beautiful.

He has been featured in Architectural Digest, Traditional Home, ELLE Decor, People, The New York Times, and several other magazines. The self-taught designer launched to fame on HGTV Design Star, where he came fourth.

Hack My Home: How it works and episodes

Hack My Home on Netflix sees the experts transform overcrowded spaces with their creative, out-of-the-box builds, decor, and storage solutions to ensure that every square inch is maximized to its fullest potential for their clients.

You can watch all eight episodes on Netflix now, each half an hour long. Each episode features a new family, which includes four granddaughters sharing one loft bedroom in a unique 1970s dome house.

In episode 1, the experts help a couple with four little boys find space for both work and play, followed by an episode where two chefs fed up with their awkward kitchen layout and lack of storage want more room to cook in.

