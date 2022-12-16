Too Hot To Handle’s Jawahir Khalifa managed to win fans’ hearts in season 4 – here’s a look at the beauty’s Instagram.

Nick Kici and Jawahir became this season’s most-loved couple. Both fans and cast members alike admired their connection with one another and their individual personalities.

The duo won the Netflix show’s fourth season, beating finalists Sebastian Melrose and Kayla Richart to earn the $89K prize money.

Jawahir Khalifa’s Instagram is aesthetic AF

Jawahir is one of the most-talked-about ladies from this season’s Too Hot To Handle.

From the get-go, the 22-year-old charmed the men in the villa and also captivated the audience with her cheeky personality.

The bold and beautiful Jawahir also had her first kiss with Seb right at the beginning of the show.

Thanks to her charming persona, Jawahir won the season and has also become a star in her own right. Her popularity has soared on Instagram following her reality television gig. She has 113K followers, at the time of writing.

The Amsterdam native’s Instagram page shows that she is a nature lover. It is filled with stunning pictures of her in the backdrop of a remarkable blue sky. Several of her highlights also show her enjoying her time out in nature.

Some of her Instagram pictures also reflect her modeling career. For the unversed, Jawahir is a model and actress who competed in Holland’s Next Top Model.

Nick and Jawahir won Too Hot To Handle season 4

Nick and Jawahir beat Kayla and Seb by six votes to one.

As soon as Lana announced the winners, Jawahir let out a scream and Nick hugged her. The rest of the cast applauded the winners.

“In the end, I think that they have the most genuine connection,” Brittan said about them in her interview.

The season 4 cast began celebrating and firecrackers went up.

Soon, Lana announced that her retreat is over and the rules no longer apply, leading Nick and Jawahir to share a kiss along with other cast members.

Did Nick and Jawahir break the rules on Too Hot To Handle?

Jawahir shared her first kiss and rule break of the season with Seb, she ended it by pairing up with Nick.

Jawahir kissed Nick the same day she kissed Seb, leading to two rule breaks from her in a day.

In episode 6, it’s revealed that the couple engaged in some more kissing again as well as some heavy petting.

