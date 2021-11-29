Meet Juan Gutierrez, the winner of Netflix's School of Chocolate Season 1











Netflix original series School of Chocolate has been an instant hit with fans with its awe-inspiring creations and showstopping chocolate pieces. Eight top pastry and chocolate professionals have their skills put to the test in tough challenges before one lucky chef is crowned the winner.

Under the guidance of world-class chocolatier Amaury Guichon the pastry chefs are tasked with complex culinary tasks as they go head-to-head for the coveted ‘Best in Class’ title. Reality Titbit delve into the life of pastry chef Juan who took home the title!

Meet Juan Gutierrez

Winner of School of Chocolate Juan is an experienced pastry chef who has several years of experience working in the hospitality industry. Currently, he works at Adorn Bar and Restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in Chicago, Illinois.

Regarding his educational background, Juan has an Associate’s Degree from the Mariano Moreno Institute with a Business Management focus.

Juan has an array of culinary skills including chocolate, platted desserts, and cake decorating. He has been nominated for a Jean Banchet Award and was also crowned the Chopped Sweets Champion before his appearance on School of Chocolate.

Check out Juan’s amazing bakes on Instagram

Juan has filled his Instagram with delectable delights! From wondrous wedding cakes to plant-based cookies the talented pastry chef uses the platform to showcase all of his truly amazing bakes.

What did Juan win on School of Chocolate?

In total, the School of Chocolate prize is worth an astonishing $100,000 dollars.

Juan won the coveted ‘Best in Class’ title on School of Chocolate and also took home the massive $50,000 cash prize.

He also earned the chance to tutor a global masterclass in Las Vegas, 500 pounds of the finest chocolate from Cacao Berry and an invitation to the Charleston Food and Wine Festival to take part in a marquee event.

