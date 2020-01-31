University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Next in Fashion dropped to Netflix on Thursday, January 29th and has quickly proven to fill the hole that Project Runway post-Heidi Klum left.

The show sees 18 established designers partnered up through a series of challenges. All compete for the coveted prize of $250,000 and a chance to have luxury online retailer Net-a-Porter stock their latest collection.

One of the most talked-about moments of the entire season was episode 4, when guest judge Kerby Jean-Raymond stormed off after Kiki and her partner Farai were placed in the bottom two.

Meet Kiki

Kiki Peterson AKA Kiki Kitty AKA Kianga Milele is one of the designers competing on Netflix’s inaugural season of Next in Fashion. She was born in 1975.

Her career kicked off way back in 1993 in where else but New York, New York.

Kiki got her break designing for Fubu and pioneered their womenswear line, earning her spot as the “grande dame of streetwear,” as Alexa Chung so put it. She went on to be the ghost designer for the likes of Rocawear, Sean John and House of Dereon.

Kiki launched her own namesake line, K.Milele in 2012. In the brand’s Instagram bio, it is described as “Luxury Resort Brand inspired by the art of life.”

Kiki on Next in Fashion

Kiki was partnered with her IRL bestie Farai Simoyi throughout the competition.

The pair were pretty consistent with their designs and ideas, however that came to a head – to their detriment – in the fourth episode. Farai’s decision for a clean cut hem was overruled by Kiki who opted for the raw hem look. And the judges weren’t too happy about that decision, saying the execution and finish was off!

Farai and Kiki were unfortunately eliminated in episode 5 after the ‘underwear’ heat.

Follow Kiki on Instagram

If Kiki was totally your fave on Next in Fashion and you want to join her mega following of admirers then the best place to do that is on Instagram.

Kiki already has over 6,000 followers on IG and we’re sure that number will swell as the Netflix series becomes bigger and bigger.

Check out Kiki’s personal Instagram @kikikittydoll.

