This year has seen Netflix churn out some of their finest documentary series to date. From criminal mysteries such as Tiger King and Killer Inside to sports series like Cheer and The Last Dance, they have tackled all areas. And now, they have a new series in their midst which charts the hectic life of a hospital.

Lenox Hill takes a vérité look at the an Upper East Side hospital of the same name. It follows four doctors, the anchors of the show, as they go about their day-to-day lives at work.

Although he wasn’t one of the core four doctors, viewers couldn’t help but discuss Dr Mitchell Levine. But where is Dr Mitchell Levine now? What happened to the Lenox Hill doctor?

Who is Mitchell Levine?

Mitchell Levine, MD is an awarded Neurosurgery Specialist based at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

He graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in 1977. Mitch’s first residency was then at Mount Sinai Hospital in 1978 and he was with their Neurological Surgery department until 1983. Mitchell Levine was appointed Director of Spinal Neurosurgery at Mount Sinai and then the Director of Neurosurgery at The New York Hospital Queens before joining the North Shore-LIJ Health System. As a resident, he won the prestigious New York Neurosurgical Society Resident Award.

Dr. Mitchell Levine is one of the few clinically expert spine surgeons to be actively involved in laboratory research. He is an assistant professor in Neurological Surgery at Hofstra Northwell’s medical school.

Mitchell Levine talks cancer diagnosis

In episode 4 of Lenox Hill, Mitchell opens up to his co-workers that he has neck cancer. Mitchell also goes through the beginning stages of his treatment plan at his own hospital. Mitchell initially wanted to be entirely treated at Lenox Hill, but he later opted for treatment in Houston, Texas.

After receiving his cancer diagnosis, Mitchell continued to work, impressing viewers with his resilience and determination in spite of this fate. He does, however, take a break from practice as he undergoes treatment and returns in a later episode.

In episode 4, Mitch says:

I’m not gonna let the worry about my future destroy my present.

I lol'd when Dr. Levine said, "I'm going to go home and have a valium and a martini. The usual, 'You've been told you have cancer' cocktail." He has an enviable approach to his diagnosis. #LenoxHill — N💍laChick (@TheNolaChick) June 11, 2020

Where is Mitchell Levine, MD now?

Many Lenox Hill viewers feared that Mitchell Levine had lost his battle with cancer, as an obituary for another Mitchell Levine was floating around online. This Mitchell passed away in May 2020, but is not the same Mitchell Levine featured in the Netflix docuseries.

From what we found of Mitchell Levine’s medical profile, the doctor seen on Lenox Hill is still practicing.

At the end of 2019, Mitchell published a paper titled, ‘Minimally Invasive Navigated Foraminal Discectomy via Contralateral Approach Using a 3-Dimensional 4K High-Definition Exoscope: 2-Dimensional Operative Video,’ with Dr. David Langer and several others.

