









Brennon Lemieux has joined the Love Is Blind season 3 line-up to find his one true love. He quickly develops a connection with Alexa, but just who is he outside of filming, and more importantly, what is he like on Instagram?

The third season of the quirky Netflix dating show is officially here, as singletons try to find a match in someone who they don’t get to see physically until several dates with a wall lodged in-between them.

Brennon is just one of them, a regular travel-goer and volunteer, as he hopes to find an authentic partner who is not afraid to take charge of the relationship. Let’s get to know him properly.

Love Is Blind. Brennon Lemieux in episode 301 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Get to know Brennon Lemieux

Brennon works as a water engineer account sales representative for Advantage Water Engineering and has previously worked as a lab tech and electrician. The Love Is Blind contestant, 32, has recently found love with Alexa on season 3.

He is an alumnus of the Midwestern State University, from where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences in Chemistry. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science from the University of North Texas.

Previously, Brennon was part of an Air Force Academy Prep Course from New Mexico Military Institution. Claiming he has a “strong personality” with a tendency to “be honest and speak my mind”, he is looking for an authentic partner.

Brennon’s impressive resume

Brennon used to volunteer as a Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army. A Bell Ringer helps raise enough money to provide a family with two bags of groceries or shelter for individuals for a night.

Always motivated, the Love Is Blind contestant has two Bachelor degrees in Science and Chemistry, and lives in Dallas where he grew up. Alongside being a Bell Ringer and working full-time, Brennon enjoys American Football games.

Now, he is looking for his special person to share his life with. Alexa Alfia, who he has found a strong connection with, is a 27-year-old insurance property owner who admitted she is stubborn but is working to loosen up.

Check out Brennon on Instagram

Brennon’s Instagram only has a few photos, but he is clearly well-travelled. Over recent months, he has been to Casa Malca and Tulum in Mexico, where he enjoyed a holiday of sunbathing and eating delicious food.

His first IG post was a tribute video to his late dog, who died in June 2020. Brennon is seen giving his pet a cuddle while chilling out with them at White Rock Lake in Texas, near to where he currently lives.

It is obvious that Brennon is a total joker, as he often writes hilarious captions, which include:

“I’ll take you for a ride on my big green tractor”

“On the way to the Cartel initiation dinner”

“Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet ass beach”

