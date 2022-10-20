Meet Love Is Blind season 3 star Raven on Instagram











Raven Ross, just like 29 other singles, has joined the latest season of Love Is Blind in the hope to find love. Raven has already had an eventful journey in the show and her personality definitely stands out. So we found out what Raven’s like outside of the show and most importantly, how’s her Instagram game?

The popular show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, is back for its third season and singletons are hoping this is their shot at finding true love. And hopefully, someone to meet at the altar.

Fans of the show are eager to know more about the cast, so we take a look at Raven inside, and outside Love Is Blind.

***WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD FOR LOVE IS BLIND SERIES 3***

Who is Raven?

Raven Ross is a 29-year-old pilates instructor from Dallas. As well as being an instructor, she tells us on Love Is Blind that she is also a bartender.

This has made some of her previous partners jealous in the past, however, she hasn’t given it up as it’s something she enjoys doing. You do you!

When asked by Netflix what could get on her future partner’s nerves she said she was “always late, to everything.” Let’s hope people aren’t waiting too long for her classes!

Raven’s Love Is Blind journey so far

Although only four episodes have aired, Raven has already been on a journey. She first hit it off with 27-year-old Bartise Bowden, although that didn’t work. Whilst Bartise was telling Raven a personal story about his mother, she was working out instead of giving him her full attention leaving Bartise hurt.

Raven then had a connection with data engineer, Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, and the pair ended up engaged. The couple had an immediate emotional connection, however, their physical attraction didn’t seem to be as strong as the other couples. The two spoke about the “physical block” so hopefully they can work things out!

Check out Raven on Instagram

Raven’s Instagram is mainly about her health and fitness career journey. She currently has just over six thousand followers, but this is sure to go up as the season continues.

Raven is fairly active on Instagram with 119 posts so far. In her Love Is Blind announcement post she stated in the caption that she was “taking pilates to the pod” and she wasn’t lying!

Posting a number of pilates reels and gym pics, Raven sure has inspired us to get up off the sofa. (After binge-watching Love Is Blind first, of course!)

