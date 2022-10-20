Meet Love Is Blind season 3 stars Alexa and Brennon











Love Is Blind is back on Netflix for season 3 and although so far only four episodes have dropped, strong connections have already been formed. One couple in particular who hit it off straight away was Alexa and Brennon.

The pair have quickly become fan favorites with their undeniable chemistry and everyone is eager to know more about the pair!

We look into the two separately and also their journey together. Who are Alexa and Brennon from Love Is Blind and how has their journey been so far?

***WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR LOVE IS BLIND SERIES 3***

Who are Alexa and Brennon from Love Is Blind?

Alexa Alfia is a 27-year-old insurance agency owner and Brennon Lemieux is a 32-year-old water treatment engineer, both are from Dallas.

When asked by Netflix what he was looking for Brennon said he was looking for someone with a “take charge personality” while Alexa said she was “pretty stubborn.”

Alexa also said she models her relationships after Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, so watch this space for America’s new power couple!

Alexa and Brennon’s journey so far

Alexa and Brennon were actually the first couple to get engaged in the pods. Some may say this is too quick, but Love Is Blind history books show this could work.

Season 1 contestants Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed were the first to get engaged and they’re still together now. Let’s hope Alexa and Brennon can follow in their footsteps.

The pair bonded very quickly and Brennon opened up to Alexa, telling her about a difficult time in his life when going through his parent’s divorce.

The pair decided not to give each other any clues about what they looked like before meeting face to face. Fortunately, both were overjoyed at what was in front of them when they did finally see each other.

Are the couple still together?

You don’t get engaged to someone that quick unless there’s something really special, right? So many of us are eager to know if love really is blind after all.

Quickly becoming fan favorites, viewers of the show are hoping the pair’s romance lasted.

As we know by now, the stars aren’t allowed to give anything away until the series ends. However, that doesn’t stop viewers from lurking on Instagram for clues.

In a recent Instagram post, Alexa doesn’t seem to be wearing her wedding ring, but again this could be down to the fact they’re not allowed to give anything away. (We really hope that’s the case)

We guess the only way to find out is to carry on watching!

The next 3 episodes of Love Is Blind will be released on 26th October on Netflix.

